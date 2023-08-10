Top 3 Gene Smith replacements: Who could replace the Ohio State AD?

Long-standing Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith announced his plan to retire at the end of the upcoming season. He took over the job in 2005 and will retire just shy of the 20-year mark.

The Buckeyes athletic directorship was Smith's third such role after stints at Arizona State and Eastern Michigan.

Ohio State is already in the process of finding a new university president and now has to add the search for a suitable Smith replacement to the process.

Gene Smith carved out a niche of influence in college athletics as chair of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee and the College Football Playoff Committee.

Under his leadership, Ohio State programs won 115 conference championships and 32 national championships. The most lucrative of those was the Buckeyes football national championship win in 2014.

Top Gene Smith replacements

Gene Smith cultivated a group of promising mentees who went on to become athletic directors in their own rights. It is likely that one of them could be the chosen one to take over from him. They include:

#3 Diana Sabau

Sabau served as the Big Ten deputy commissioner before recently accepting Utah State's new athletic director role. During her time as the football sports administrator, the Buckeyes won four conference championships.

Although she will barely be a year into her contract, she also worked under Smith for the Buckeyes as a senior deputy and would be a possible pick to replace him.

#2 Heather Lyke

Heather Lyke spent 10 years under the guidance of Gene Smith in Ohio. She has gone on to become one of the best athletic directors in the country and was named the Cushman and Wakefield AD of the Year a few months ago.

She signed a six-year contract when she was hired in 2018, which expires in 2024, dovetailing perfectly with Smith's retirement.

#1 Pat Chun

Pat Chun has extensive Big Ten and SEC experience and spent a considerable 15 years under Smith. In 2021, his contract was extended to 2026.

The Washington State athletics director testified before Congress in April on developing federal standards for monetization of NIL deals (Name, Image, Likeness).

With Smith's help, Chun became Ohio State's executive associate athletics director. He is also the National Associate Collegiate of Directors of Athletics vice president. He certainly has the stature to replace Smith.

When Gene Smith replaced his predecessor Andy Geiger, the Buckeyes had been rocked by multiple NCAA violations, which included extra benefits and recruitment infractions.

Smith led the program back to calmer waters and leaves with a respectable record of hiring and firing coaches at the right time.