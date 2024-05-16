Top 3 high school recruits Ohio State targeted for 2024 college football season ft. Aaron Scott Jr. 

Since beginning their football journey in 1904, the Ohio State Buckeyes have steadily become a central force in the college football world. Last season, they finished with an 11-2 record and secured second place in the Big Ten conference.

With head coach Ryan Day at the helm, Ohio State is looking forward to continuing its success in the 2024 season. The team had set its sights on several standout high school football players for the upcoming season.

Here's a closer look at the top three high school recruits Ohio State targeted ahead of the 2024 season.

Top 3 high school recruits Ohio State targeted for 2024 college football season

#1. Aaron Scott Jr.

Ohio State's football program scored big on Early Signing Day, securing the commitment of standout cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. The five-star prospect was ranked as the top recruit in the Buckeye State for 2024. Hailing from Ohio, Scott chose Ohio State over Michigan.

His prowess on the field caught the attention of his high school coach, Maurice Douglass, who saw his potential as a defensive back despite initially playing quarterback. Throughout his junior season, Scott recorded 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Scott also excels in basketball and track and field. His contributions to Springfield's sports program extend beyond football, as evidenced by his achievements in track events like the 4x200 relay. His individual performances in the 200-meter dash and high jump were also impressive.

#2. Bryce West

Bryce West has been making waves since his early days at Glenville High School. His journey to becoming a highly sought-after recruit by Ohio State began when he received an offer from the Buckeyes in December 2021.

Growing up as a fervent supporter at Ohio State, West always held the Buckeyes in high regard, making them the frontrunner in his recruitment. He ranked 58th overall and fourth among cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Not only is West a formidable presence on defense, but he has also made impactful plays on the offensive end. His stellar performances on the field have been instrumental in Glenville's historic back-to-back state titles, marking the first-ever championships for the school.

In his junior season, West allowed zero touchdowns and intercepted four passes en route to a state title. He was recognized as a Junior All-American by MaxPreps. He also has notable achievements in track, boasting impressive times in the 100-meter and 60-meter dashes.

#3. Dominic Kirks

Dominic Kirks, the four-star defensive lineman from Painesville Riverside High School in Ohio, committed to Ohio State. He caught the Buckeyes' attention early on. But it wasn't until late in the 2024 recruiting cycle that Kirks received his offer from the Scarlet and Gray, ultimately becoming the final addition to their 2024 class.

With a background in basketball, Kirks underwent a remarkable transformation as a football player. He is set to kick off his career at Ohio State as a defensive end. He was the 251st-ranked prospect and the 33rd-best defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Kirks concluded his senior season with 43 tackles, including 12 for loss and 11.5 sacks in seven games.