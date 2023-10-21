Top 4 must-watch Week 8 college football games

This season of college football action is heating up, with clashes against ranked sides mounting up as the season reaches a crescendo.

These are the top 4 must-watch Week 8 games.

College football games to watch in Week 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#4 Duke vs. Florida State

The No. 16 Duke might welcome back injured quarterback Riley Leonard against the undefeated No. 4 Florida State to make this a Week 8 blockbuster.

The Seminoles' Jordan Travis has been one of college football's best quarterbacks, and this is another chance against a ranked side to put his name in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

#3 Tennessee vs. Alabama

The third Saturday of October is reserved for this iconic matchup.

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers will give the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide a tough game, and Nick Saban will remember last year's demoralizing loss at Neyland Stadium.

#2 Utah vs. USC

This has become a college football grudge match in the Pac-12, and the stakes are just as high this season. Last season, the Utah Utes beat the USC Trojans in the regular season and the Pac-12 championship game.

The No. 14 Utes have not had a vintage season this year, and the clash against an unstable No. 18 Trojans could be the perfect game to get back on track.

USC coach Lincoln Riley about Caleb Williams bouncing back after a horrendous five-turnover performance and his team's mentality after the blowout loss against Notre Dame last weekend.

“Just let him (Williams) be himself,” Riley said. “That’s it. He’s played two really good games against these guys. They are a tough defense and they’re very good at what they do, and so are we. It will be a fun matchup.

“Throughout his career, he’s always responded when he wasn’t at his best. He’ll be very ready to play this game. He just has to play within himself and do what he does best.”

#1 Penn State vs. Ohio State

This is a battle of the unbeaten teams in college football, with both teams on 6-0 records. The No. 7 Nittany Lions are first nationally in least yards allowed against the No. 3 Buckeyes' seventh, and this will be a defensive slog for the ages.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day did not mince his words about the difficulty of the game his team will face against Penn State.

"This will be our biggest challenge to date," Day said Tuesday. "They're very twitchy, very quick, they get after the quarterback at a high level. Both ends are NFL players, for sure. So our tackles, in particular, are going to have to do a great job."

One of the unbeaten records must go, and this match easily tops this weekend's most mouthwatering clash rankings.

Also read:

How to watch Utah vs. USC game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - October 21 | College Football Week 8