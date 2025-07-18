Top 5 ACC coaches under most pressure to face press at 2025 Media days ft. Mike Norvell

The ACC media days are scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Thursday next week. Over those three days, every team in the ACC and its representatives will be asked various questions about the coming season and what they expect from their team.

Ad

While there will be interest in every team in attendance, there are some teams and coaches that are more interesting than others. Here is a look at the five coaches who are facing the most pressure at the ACC media days next week.

Five coaches facing the most pressure at the ACC media days

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Mike Norvell, Florida State

There is no team that is facing more pressure in the ACC next season than Florida State. As a result, coach Mike Norvell will face the most pressure at the media days next week.

Ad

Trending

In 2023, the Florida State Seminoles were coming off a stellar season, finishing with a 13-1 record. They were expected to compete for the ACC championship again in 2024 and contend for the national championship. However, the team got off to an awful start to the year and never recovered, finishing the year 2-10.

Norvell will need to answer questions about the future of his program and how it will avoid another disastrous season.

Ad

#2 Bill Belichick, North Carolina

North Carolina made one of the boldest moves of the offseason, hiring legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. However, despite his NFL accolades, Belichick has never coached at the college level. So, he will face questions about whether his style of coaching can translate to college.

#3 Mario Cristobal, Miami

Miami was a strong team last season, but it collapsed late in the year, missing the college football playoff despite leading the ACC for most of the season. Coach Mario Cristobal made a bold move in the offseason, bringing in quarterback Carson Beck to replace Cam Ward. Cristobal will face pressure at the ACC media days about this decision and how to avoid a similar collapse next season.

Ad

#4 Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Coach Dabo Swinney is facing pressure for different reasons than some other coaches. The Clemson Tigers are expected to take a step forward next year after a strong 2024. He will face the pressure as he is asked how the Tigers can take a step forward from fringe playoff team to national championship contender.

#5 Fran Brown, Syracuse

Fran Brown did an excellent job in his first season coaching the Syracuse Orange. He led them to a 10-3 record and had them in contention in the ACC. However, there are many coaches who have had one good season only to fall off in their second year with the team. Brown will face questions about how he can avoid that fate next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.