Top 5 ACC players with the highest NIL deals feat. Drake Maye, Jordan Travis and more

The Atlantic Coast Conference might be a fading force, but the sheer amount of NIL deals availed to student-athletes in the conference indicates that there's still life in some of its historic programs.

Below, we look at the top five ACC players with the highest NIL deals.

#5. Kaimon Rucker

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Kaimon Rucker starts this list with an NIL valuation of $649,000, according to On3.

He has a deal with Heels4Life and has seen a 10-week NIL growth of 241% to his current valuation.

#4. Tyler Van Dyke

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,884 yards this season, resulting in 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Van Dyke is considered one of the best QBs in the ACC.

He has NIL deals with "The Dan Le Batard Show," The Tank Brewing Company, Life Wallet and an On3 NIL valuation of $694,000. This ranks him No. 43 among football players and No. 58 on the On3 NIL 100 list.

Expand Tweet

#3. Keon Coleman

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has 538 yards on 38 receptions, resulting in nine touchdowns this season to help the Seminoles to their flawless record.

He arrived on the NIL scene big time when he partnered with Raising Canes and, most recently, the Tallahassee DCJ.

Coleman has an On3 NIL valuation of $781,000, which ranks him No. 31 among football players and No. 43 overall.

Expand Tweet

#2. Jordan Travis

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been one of college football's best players this season, leading the Seminoles to a flawless 8-0 record.

His value is reflected in his various NIL deals, which include collaborations with Hey Dude and Leaf Trading Cards.

Jordan Travis

But his most lucrative deal is with Beats by Dre. With an On3 NIL valuation of $1.2 million, Travis is No. 16 among football players in the NIL rankings and No. 22 overall in the On3 NIL 100 rankings.

#1. Drake Maye is the king of ACC NIL deals

Things have gone pear-shaped for North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye in the past few weeks, but it hasn't affected his brand deals. Maye is considered one of the surest first-round picks for the 2024 NFL draft alongside USC's Caleb Williams.

This fact and his stellar season have made him a very marketable prospect. He has NIL deals with Mitchell Heating & Cooling, Heels4Life and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's ZOA Energy drink.

Maye has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.3 million.

Expand Tweet

The ACC might not be the go-to conference for most brands for partnership deals, but it does possess some of the best college football talent.