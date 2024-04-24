Top 5 ACC WRs going into 2024 NFL draft ft. Keon Coleman and Malik Washington

The 2024 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the ACC wideouts have got a fair amount of attention. The star-studded annual event gets underway on Thursday, and this year's pool has some top prospects.

Ahead of the upcoming draft, here's a look at five of the best wideouts who played in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Top five ACC WRs to look out for in the 2024 NFL draft

#1 Keon Coleman

Coleman played two seasons with Michigan before transferring to Florida State before the 2023 season.

In his only year with the Seminoles, the wideout racked up 658 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-ACC honors. He's projected as a first-round pick.

#2 Malik Washington

Washington spent four seasons with the Northwestern Wildcats before transferring to Virginia for his final year of college eligibility.

The wideout recorded 1,426 yards and caught nine touchdowns in his only season with the Cavaliers, earning a First-Team All-ACC selection.

Many analysts believe he could get selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

#3 Devontez Walker

Walker played two seasons at Kent State before transferring to North Carolina for the 2023 season.

The wideout posted 699 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 receptions during his time with the Tar Heels, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors. Walker is projected to go in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

#4 Jamari Thrash

Thrash spent four seasons with Georgia State before transferring to Louisville for the 2023 season.

The receiver recorded 858 yards and six touchdowns on 63 receptions during his time with the Cardinals, earning a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

#5 Johnny Wilson

Wilson spent two seasons with Arizona State before transferring to Florida State in 2022.

In two seasons with the Seminoles, he racked up 1,514 yards and caught seven touchdowns. He earned Second-Team All-ACC selections in 2022 and Third-Team All-ACC honors in 2023.