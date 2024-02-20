Top 5 CFB teams with the highest chance of failure next season ft. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines were the 2023 national champions, but the team could take a step back next season.

Every year in college football, there are some surprise teams and others who struggle. Ahead of the 2024 season, let's take a look at five programs that will fail to replicate their performance from the previous season.

Michigan among top 5 college football teams with the highest chance of failure next season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1. Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are the reigning champions, but their progress seems poised to come to a halt in 2024.

The team lost coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL while starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and starting running back Blake Corum are among several key players who are off to the NFL. Many coaches have also followed Harbaugh to the LA Chargers.

The Wolverines also have a much harder schedule as they play the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Washington and Oregon.

#2. Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies lost in national championship

The Washington Huskies made it to the national championship game last season but lost to Michigan, and 2024 will likely be a hard one for them.

Washington saw coach Kalen DeBoer leave for Alabama and will lose starters like quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze, who are off to the NFL.

The Huskies are also joining the Big Ten and will play Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and USC, among others.

#3. Florida State

FSU is poised to take a step back

The Florida State Seminoles went 13-0 and won the ACC but didn't get a playoff bid due to the injury of starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles did get blown out by Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and heading into next season, FSU will struggle without Travis. The Seminoles will also play Clemson, Duke, Florida, UNC and Notre Dame, as they will likely drop around three games this season.

#4. UCLA

UCLA lost coach Chip Kelly, who took the offensive coordinator job with Ohio State, as the Bruins will likely be under .500 next season.

UCLA went 8-5 but lost quarterback Dante Moore to Oregon. The Bruins are also going to the Big Ten and will play the likes of LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, Washington and USC. Expect UCLA to struggle without its leaders.

#5. LSU

The LSU Tigers went 10-3 last season, but they will likely take a step back in 2024.

LSU lost reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to the NFL and starting wide receiver Mailk Nabers. The defense also struggled mightily in 2023, and it's unlikely it will be any better this season.

The Tigers also have to play USC, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma, making their schedule tough.