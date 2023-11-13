Top 5 college football quarterbacks after Week 11 ft. Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and more

The 2023 college football season is through 11 weeks, and with just two more weeks of the regular season remaining, some quarterbacks have stood out above the rest.

Entering the year, Caleb Williams was talked about as the best college football quarterback, and rightfully so, as he was the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. But some quarterbacks have passed him with their play this season.

After Week 11, let's take a look at the five best quarterbacks.

Top 5 college football quarterbacks

#1, Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Penix seems likely to win the Heisman and is the top quarterback in college football.

Penix has helped lead the Washington Huskies to a 10-0 record and will be playing for the Pac-12 title. He is 249 for 366 for 3,533 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

#2, Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams is second in passing yards

Caleb Williams won't repeat the Heisman due to how well Michael Penix has played and the fact the USC Trojans defense has let him down.

Williams and the Trojans are 7-4, but this season, the quarterback's 235 for 346 for 3,249 yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's been one of the top college football quarterbacks in recent memory and will be drafted first overall come April.

#3, Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jayden Daniels has thrown 30 touchdowns this season

Jayden Daniels is in his fifth season in college football, and it has been his best.

The LSU Tigers starting quarterback is 195 for 273 for 3,164 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. Daniels has kept LSU in games it didn't belong to be competitive in while also helping the Tigers have a potent offense in the Southeastern Conference.

#4, Bo Nix, Oregon

Bo Nix is sixth in passing yards

Bo Nix has been in college since 2019, and in his second season with the Oregon Ducks, he has been phenomenal.

Nix has helped the Ducks to a 9-1 record and will likely play in the Pac-12 championship game. This season, Nix is 258 for 332 for 3,135 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions.

#5, Drake Maye, UNC

Drake Maye will be a top-three pick in the NFL Draft

Drake Maye entered this season as the second-best quarterback behind Caleb Williams. Although he's now fifth on this list, it's not due to his play, as Maye has been solid this season. It's just that other QBs have been better.

Maye is 231 for 351 for 3,145 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed for eight touchdowns and 276 yards.