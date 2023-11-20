Top 5 college football quarterbacks after Week 12 ft. Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr.

The 2023 college football season has been filled with much excitement and competitiveness. We’ve seen many players retain their spot in the pinnacle of the game while a new set of youngsters have made a name for themselves in the vibrant tapestry.

As usual, we've seen a good number of quarterbacks produce scintillating performances that have played a crucial role in their team's success. With the season drawing closer to its conclusion, we examine the five best quarterbacks in college football after Week 12.

College football: Top quarterbacks

#1, Bo Nix, Oregon

Oregon's Bo Nix

With an impressive level of consistency, Bo Nix has established himself as arguably the best quarterback in college football. His impact on the Ducks cannot be understated.

Nix has thrown for 3,539 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. He leads the FBS in pass efficiency, completing a fantastic 78.1%. He has thrown only two interceptions and has been sacked just five times, showcasing his effectiveness in the Oregon offense.

#2, Jayden Daniels, LSU

LSU's Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels has been superb for the Tigers this season. The quarterback has shown dominance in the backfield with his exciting dual-threat ability.

The former Arizona State quarterback has thrown for 3,577 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 1,014 yards and 10 touchdowns on 124 carries. His effectiveness with his arm and feet stands him out in the world of college football this season.

#3, Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Penix

Michael Penix Jr. has been incredibly efficient in Kalen DeBoer's explosive offense. He has brilliantly led one of the country's best offensive groups.

The Huskies signal-caller leads the FBS in passing yards, having thrown for 3,695 yards and 30 touchdowns. With his impressive ability to release timely passes, Penix has only thrown seven interceptions and has been sacked just seven times.

#4, Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams

The 2023 season hasn't gone as expected for Caleb Williams. The Trojans quarterback has gone missing in the Heisman Trophy race due to his team's abysmal performance this season.

However, his brilliance hasn’t gone away, and he's still expected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He holds second place in most passing yards in the FBS with 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns despite USC's awful second half of the season.

#5, Carson Beck, Georgia

Carson Beck

Carson Beck took on an important role in the Georgia offense this season after he was named successor to Stetson Bennett, who had led the Bulldogs to two national championships.

Without a doubt, Beck has been impressive in the role, leading the top-ranked Bulldogs to an unbeaten run. He’s been crucial to the team on the route to retain the national title. He has thrown for 3,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions.