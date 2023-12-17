Top 5 most memorable moments from college football in 2023 ft. Ryan Day, Caleb Williams and more

We are in the final leg of college football in 2023. In less than a month, we'll know who the national champion is. The Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide, Washington Huskies, and Texas Longhorns are set to battle it out for the national title. In between, we have more than 20 bowls to keep us entertained during the holiday season.

As we pause and think ahead of the next week of bowl games, with the first of them already behind us, we can't help but look back at what has already transpired this season. For that reason, today we are bringing you our top five moments from college football in 2023.

Top 5 most memorable moments from college football in 2023

#5 "They're fighting for clicks, we are fighting for wins" - Oregon vs. Colorado Week 4

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes came into Eugene, Oregon, as a national sensation for their Week 4 clash with the Ducks. After beating 2022's national finalist TCU spectacularly in Week 1, the expectations from the Buffs were high.

Known for their highly viral approach to football, Colorado was about to be awoken from their Cinderella story.

Dan Lanning was determined to make a statement, letting the cameras into the Ducks locker room before the game. His speech was heard by the nation, and the Ducks played with a chip on their shoulder. They proved their point, by beating the Buffaloes 42-6.

#4 "It's always been Ohio against the world, and it will continue to be Ohio against the world" - Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Also in Week 4, the Buckeyes met the Fighting Irish on the road. The game seemed like a potential preview of the CFP, with both teams ranked in the top 10 at the time. With seconds left in the game, it seemed like the proceedings would go the way of the Irish.

With less than a second left on the clock, Chip Trayanum scored a one-yard rushing touchdown to put things 17-14 in favor of Ohio State. What followed was an impassioned speech by Buckeyes HC Ryan Day calling out octogenarian former Notre Dame HC Lou Holtz and well... everyone.

Had they made the CFP it would have aged better. However, it goes down as an unforgettable moment of college football in 2023.

#3 Caleb Williams cries - USC vs. Washington Week 10

Williams came in as the undisputed best player in college football in 2023. Up until the halfway mark of the season, it seemed that the Heisman winner could carry his team alone to the CFP. Wobbly moments came against Colorado and Arizona, and it all finally came crashing down against Notre Dame in Week 6.

However, it was in Week 10 that the signal caller finally broke down. A 52-42 defeat to the Huskies meant his dreams of a college football title would be no more. The player could be seen crying after the game, being comforted by his mother. That image will be with us for a long time.

#2 Texas slays a giant in Tuscaloosa - Texas vs. Alabama Week 2

Steve Sarkisian's men came into Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa with one mission: Revenge. The Longhorns had let slip an opportunity to get the upset over Alabama in 2022 at home, losing 20-19. Sarkisian was determined to beat his mentor Nick Saban this time.

That's exactly what they did. Playing like a pro, Quinn Ewers led Texas to a convincing 34-24 victory over the Crimson Tide. The victory is hindsight was the crucial point of the Longhorns' season and the reason why they are in the CFP. It was certainly a memorable moment of college football in 2023.

#1 Florida State snubbed - Week 13

Sadly, the most memorable moment of college football in 2023 is something that happened off the field. The Seminoles had just capped a perfect season, 13-0.

Despite losing quarterback Jordan Travis in Week 11 to a season-ending injury, and temporarily losing backup Tate Rodemaker in a Week 12 victory over Florida, the Seminoles rallied. They defeated Louisville 16-6 and crowned themselves ACC champions.

On that week's Sunday, the news came into the Florida State camp. The CFP committee had for the first team snubbed an undefeated Power Five champion from the playoffs. The disappointment on everyone's faces and Mike Norvell running to comfort his players is an image that will be hard to forget.

