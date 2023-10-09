Top 5 potential landing spots for Quinn Ewers in 2024 NFL draft

Quinn Ewers has become a quarterback sensation in the world of college football after transferring from Ohio back in December 2021. After redshirting his debut season of college football, Ewers was named as the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns last year and put up a fantastic record of 2,177 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns.

The chatter has not stopped around Quin Ewers and his strong arm strength. He has been continuing his dominant form for Texas this season as well, recording 1,704 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns in just six games so far. Given his rising fame and stardom, he is seen as a top-10 pick in the NFL draft next year.

Here are the potential teams that Quinn Ewers could be a part of in the NFL.

Top 5 landing spots for Quinn Ewers

#1 Minnesota Vikings

With the uncertainty looming around veteran QB Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota, the Vikings could be looking forward to finding a suitable replacement for the role. They failed to reach a contract extension with their long-term quarterback as his one-year $35 million deal is coming to an end after the 2023 season.

Thus, Quinn Ewers could be a potential option for the team to strengthen their offensive arsenal.

#2 Denver Broncos

Another potential destination for the Texas QB could be under Sean Payton in the Denver Broncos. Their $245 million QB signing Russell Wilson has been performing below par, and with each passing game, it looks like Payton is losing his faith in their starting QB.

The Broncos have won just one game so far this season. And Wilson might find himself exiting the team. Thus, Quinn Ewers could be a potential replacement for Wilson and take charge of the offense in Denver.

#3 Chicago Bears

The Bears brought in Justin Fields as their 11th overall pick in the 2021 drat. The QB from Ohio signed a four-year $18.8 million deal and began his NFL journey as a backup to Andy Dalton.

Justin Fields was soon named as the starter on the team. But the 24-year-old has not had a great campaign so far this season, recording just one win in the five games they've played.

If Fields continues to underperform, then the Chicago Bears might look to find a potential replacement on the team. The 2024 draft could be the place they find the solution in the form of Quinn Ewers, whose explosive arm strength may be a boon to improve their franchise record.

#4 Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers as the replacement for Derek Carr this season. However, Garoppolo has a vast history of injuries, which has impacted his career in the NFL negatively.

He recently also suffered a concussion while playing for the Raiders this season. Thus, his health remains a grey area in his chances of remaining as a long-term starter on the team.

If Jimmy Garoppolo fails to stay healthy, then the Raiders could bring in Quin Ewers from the 2024 draft. Having a younger quarterback at the forefront could prove well for the offensive performance of the team.

#5 New England Patriots

The Patriots are severely struggling this season under their starting QB Mac Jones. He was drafted as a replacement for the Tom Brady era back in 2021 and has been the QB1 on the team ever since.

However, Mac Jones has been failing to make the same impression that Brady made during his days, especially during the current season. The Patriots have a disappointing 1-4 record so far, and this puts a cloud of uncertainty over Jones' future with the team.

The Patriots could be looking forward to the 2024 draft to find an alternative to their quarterback woes. And Quinn Ewers could be that fresh breeze that could breathe new life into a franchise that was once at the pinnacle of success.