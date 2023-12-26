Top 5 reasons why Texas could win the National Championship 

Texas has been one of the surprise packages of the 2023 college football season. The team only recorded its first winning season under Steve Sarkisian a year ago, and they are here competing for the national title this time.

While the Longhorns might not be the favorite for the title to many fans, the team pretty much has a good chance to enter the Southeastern Conference as a national champion. Let's take a look at the reasons why this is a possibility.

Why Texas could win the National Championship

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1, The wave of resurgence

Following this season, it looks like Steve Sarkisian has completed the resurgence of the Texas football program. Under his guidance, the team notably claimed their first Big 12 Championship since 2009 and also notched up their most wins since 2009.

With the playoffs on the way, the Longhorns are still very much in the mood for continuing their resurgence in the college football landscape.

#2, Quinn Ewers' recent form

Quinn Ewers started playing his best games for Texas late in the regular season. His return from an arm injury has seen the quarterback become more explosive for the team's offense.

Ewers threw for four touchdowns in the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State and he will be expected to bring that form into the playoffs. A brilliant performance by Ewers in the Sugar Bowl and the championship game could propel the Longhorns to the national title.

#3, The resilient defense

Texas's defense has obviously played a role in ensuring the success of the team this season. With their impressive performance throughout the season, they boast the fourth-best run-offense in the country.

Without a doubt, this is something crucial to the Longhorns' push for a national title success. Keeping up the performance against top teams in the playoffs could make the team the new national champion.

#4, The Sportsbooks line

Despite recording one loss during the regular season and being ranked third in the CFP, Texas is considered the favorite by Sportsbooks against unbeaten No.2 Washington.

This showcases how brilliant the Longhorns are and how the team can effectively rise up to difficult situations. Their only loss of the season, which was against rival Oklahoma, was down to a final-minute touchdown in a keenly contested game.

#5, Support from the Longhorns family

Prior to the start of the season, we saw a good number of Texas former players commenting on their belief that the Longhorns could go on to win the national championship.

While it was a kind of a wild take then, the team has gone on to prove them right. The support has gotten even thicker with many people from the Longhorns family encouraging the team to go all the way. This acted as a huge psychological boost for the program in the CFP.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season