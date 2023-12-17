The impact of coaches in college football cannot be overestimated. They serve as the pillars of football programs, playing a crucial role in shaping the team’s identity and the path toward the future. Their importance in the structure of teams within the landscape is extraordinary.

With the duty of bringing on-field success to a program, coaches are sometimes polarizing figures in college football. They find it hard to gain the support of the fans at certain times, which could dent their image. In this article, we take a look at the top 5 most unlikable coaches in college football as listed by the "Big Game Boomer" podcast:

Five most unlikable head coaches in college football

#1, Chip Kelly, UCLA

Following his struggle at UCLA over the last couple of years, Chip Kelly has grown to become the most unlikable coach in the college football landscape despite his reputation.

Kelly currently boasts a 34-34 record with the Bruins, and there were rumors of him getting fired during this season. Nonetheless, a host of the program's fans can't wait to see him gone. It's unknown whether he will be in charge of the Bruins next season in the Big Ten.

#2, Lincoln Riley, USC

Lincoln Riley started his coaching career at Oklahoma with a lot of love within the landscape. However, a move to USC ahead of the 2021 season made him a villain in the realm.

Not only did his exit angered many Sooners fans after four successful seasons, but Riley also attracted a lot of enemies with his recruitment from the transfer portal, especially in the Jordan Addison transfer controversy. He has since then been one of the most unlikable coaches.

#3, Brian Kelly, LSU

Brian Kelly has undoubtedly been one of the most unlikable coaches in college football over the years. The coach has garnered a lot of hatred from the fanbase of the reputable programs.

While Kelly's record at Notre Dame and LSU looks decent, it appears the coach has always performed beyond the expectations of the fans. He is still widely blamed for the alleged fall of Notre Dame in college football and his tenure at LSU has been filled with mixed reactions.

#4, Jonathan Smith, Michigan State

The line between love and hatred in the world of college football is a thin one and this is evident with the recent plight of Jonathan Smith after leaving Oregon State.

Smith attracted a lot of hate after leaving his alma mater at the end of the 2023 regular season to team up with Michigan State. There's a belief he left the Beavers at a difficult time and looked like a betrayal. This has suddenly made him an unlikable figure in the landscape.

#5, Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Dabo Swinney became the head coach of Clemson in 2008 and has recorded a significant amount of success in his tenure with eight conference championships and two national titles.

However, Swinney has become unlikable in the landscape in recent years, especially among Clemson fans. This was made worse with the performance in the 2023 season, where Texas recorded four losses. There's a belief Swinney has probably over at the Death Valley.

