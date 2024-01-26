Top 5 Wolverines who could join Alabama after Jim Harbaugh’s departure to LA Chargers ft. Will Johnson

After coach Jim Harbaugh left the Michigan Wolverines to join the LA Chargers in the NFL, the 30-day transfer window is now open for the players. Some key figures could leave the program and join coach Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa as Alabama continues to be a powerhouse in college football.

But which players could leave and join the Crimson Tide?

Also Read: Will Sherrone Moore replace Jim Harbaugh as next Michigan HC? Exploring Wolverines OC's coaching record and history

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top 5 Wolverines who could join Alabama after Jim Harbaugh's departure

#1 Will Johnson

Sophomore defensive back Will Johnson is expected to be among the top members of the secondary in all of college football next season and could be on the move after seeing Jim Harbaugh leave U-M. If he does head for Alabama, he has shown to be an excellent player.

In 2023, he recorded 27 tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and four pass deflections. Johnson could help replace Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who declared for the NFL draft.

#2 Donovan Edwards

With running back Blake Corum entering the 2024 NFL draft, Donovan Edwards could look for a way to jump to the Alabama Crimson Tide. With running back Jase McClellan entering the 2024 NFL draft for the Crimson Tide, Edwards could fill that void for the reigning SEC champions.

Last season, he finished with 119 carries for 497 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns as well as 30 receptions for 249 yards (8.3 yards per catch). With a memorable national championship game with a pair of rushing touchdowns and over 100 yards, a jump to Tuscaloosa could be in his future.

#3 Colston Loveland

Sophomore tight end Coleston Loveland will be an interesting player in the transfer window allotted to the Wolverines, as he has shown to do incredibly well when the ball is thrown in his direction.

Playing with quarterback Jalen Milroe in Kalen DeBoer's system could be intriguing. Loveland stepped up as he recorded 45 receptions for 649 yards (14.4 yards per catch) with four touchdowns.

#4 Matthew Hibner

Wolverines senior tight end Matthew Hibner is in the NCAA transfer portal after not recording a single catch last season. This could be just to get some secrets because he has recorded just two receptions for 15 yards in his collegiate career.

#5 Braiden McGregor

Senior EDGE/linebacker Braiden McGregor could be on the move as he is one of the top defensive players returning to college football instead of opting for the 2024 NFL draft.

He finished last season with 26 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections. With the ability to compete for another national title with Alabama, do not be surprised to see him enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Also Read: 5 Michigan head coach candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh and defend the national championship title