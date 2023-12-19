Top Air Force and James Madison players not playing in the Armed Forces Bowl

The Air Force Falcons and the James Madison Dukes face off in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday.

However, they are not going to have their full allotment of players, as some are figuring out their future and if they will be with the program, as well as other instances that could force them to miss the game.

Let's dive into some of the top players on each team who could miss the Armed Forces Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top Air Force players not playing in the Armed Forces Bowl

John Lee Eldridge III, Running Back

Senior running back John Lee Eldridge III is one of the top running backs in the program and has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

This season, he has been playing well, with76 rushing attempts for 521 yards (6.9 yards per carry), six rushing touchdowns as well as six receptions for 42 yards (7.0 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception.

He has played for the Falcons three years and has been effective throughout his collegiate career. He has 178 rushing attempts for 1,308 yards (7.8 yards per carry) with 11 rushing touchdowns and seven receptions for 46 yards (6.6 yards per catch) with one touchdown reception.

Zac Larrier, Quarterback

Senior quarterback Zac Larrier is the top quarterback on the Air Force Falcons and is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

With the uncertainty surrounding his injury, he may not be available to play in the Armed Forces Bowl. He's 37-of-62 (59.7 completion percentage for 744 yards with six passing touchdowns to two interceptions and 133 rushing attempts for 579 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns.

Jared Roznos, Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Jared Roznos is also questionable for the Armed Forces Bowl with an undisclosed injury. His status is going to be up in the air.

He has been a solid player, as he's the leading receiver in the program. He has 11 receptions for 332 yards (30.2 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Top James Madison players not playing in the Armed Forces Bowl

Mikail Kamara, Defensive Lineman

Sophomore defensive lineman Mikail Kamara is one of the many players who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been effective for James Madison, with 51 total tackles (28 solo, 23 assisted) with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

He has been part of the program for two seasons and has posted 65 total tackles (35 solo, 30 assisted) with 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections and five forced fumbles.

Ty Son Lawton, Running Back

Senior running back Ty Son Lawton is also going to miss the game, as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He has been one of the biggest threats for the offense this year, as he has 126 carries for 568 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns and 19 receptions for 174 yards (9.2 yards per catch) with one touchdown reception.

This was his first season with the Dukes after spending the first four years with the Stony Brook Seawolves. He has been playing well, with 583 rushing attempts for 2,660 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with 26 rushing touchdowns, adding 32 catches for 269 yards (8.4 yards per reception) with two touchdown catches.

Aiden Fisher, Linebacker

Sophomore linebacker Aiden Fisher has also entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not appear in this game as a result. He has been playing well this year, with 91 total tackles (38 solo, 53 assisted) with 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections and one interception.

He has played two seasons with the James Madison Dukes, but this year was the first year that he has had a huge impact.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season