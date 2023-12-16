Top California players not playing in Independence Bowl against Texas Tech

The California Golden Bears face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday. While this game will be an intriguing matchup between two 6-6 programs, not every player will be available for Cal in this bowl game.

But what is the reason that some players won't be suiting up? Here's all we know about their status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top California players not playing in the Independence Bowl

Ben Finley, Quarterback

Sophomore quarterback Ben Finley has been the backup quarterback for the California Golden Bears but will not be available Saturday as he has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He has seen some action throughout the season, going 54 of 94 (57.4 completion %) for 572 yards with three touchdown passes to four interceptions as well as eight rushing yards on 12 attempts (0.7 yards per carry).

Finley spent three years with the NC State Wolfpack before transferring to the California Golden Bears last season. He is 137 of 246 (55.7 completion %) throughout his career for 1,484 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Mateen Bhaghani, Kicker

Freshman kicker Mateen Bhaghani will be out for this game as he has entered the transfer portal after one season. Losing the starting kicker for your program will be tough, as Bhaghani had a strong season.

Bhaghani finished 8 of 9 on field goal attempts and made all 27 of his extra point attempts. His 51 total points were a huge reason the Golden Bears are even bowl-eligible in the first place.

Jeremiah Earby, Defensive Back

Sophomore defensive back Jeremiah Earby has shown the ability to play at a great level for Cal but will not be on the field as he enters the transfer portal. He has played pretty well this year as he has 26 total tackles (20 solo, six assisted) with an interception and six pass deflections.

Earby has played for two seasons with the California Golden Bears and finished with 61 total tackles (38 solo, 23 assisted), adding 17 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions.

Isaiah Ifanse, Running Back

Senior running back Isaiah Ifanse has been the backup running back behind Jaydn Ott and will likely not feature in this bowl game. Ifanse has been playing well throughout the season as he has 70 rushing attempts for 365 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 50 yards (6.3 yards per catch) with a touchdown reception.

After spending four seasons with Montana State, this was Ifanse's first with the California Golden Bears. Throughout his collegiate career, he has recorded 701 rushing attempts for 4,139 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with 32 rushing touchdowns. He has not been known as a receiving back, as he has 37 total catches for 305 yards (8.2 yards per reception) and three receiving touchdowns.

List of all the players not playing against Texas Tech

There will be 15 different players for the California Golden Bears that will be ruled out for the program in this bowl game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Nine of the Golden Bears are out due to the NCAA transfer portal, while the other six are ruled out due to injuries suffered earlier in this season.

Player Position Reason Ben Finley Quarterback Transfer Portal Tyson McWilliams Defensive Back Transfer Portal Brayden Rohme Offensive Tackle Transfer Portal Blake Antzoulatos Linebacker Transfer Portal Everett Johnson Interior Offensive Lineman Transfer Portal Mateen Bhaghani Kicker Transfer Portal Kaleb Elarms-Orr EDGE Transfer Portal Jeremiah Earby Defensive Back Transfer Portal Sam Jackson V Quarterback Transfer Portal Isaiah Ifanse Running Back Hand Raymond Woodie III Defensive Back Undisclosed Jaivian Thomas Running Back Undisclosed Ethan Saunders Defensive Lineman Undisclosed King Doerue Running Back Undisclosed Byron Cardwell Running Back Knee

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season