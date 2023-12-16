Top Louisiana and Jacksonville State players not playing in the New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State and Louisiana are set to square off in the New Orleans Bowl on December 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The matchup holds a great place in history as the bowl game regular, the Ragin' Cajuns, meets Football Bowl Subdivision newcomers, the Gamecocks.

Louisiana-Lafayette won its regular-season finale against in-state rival Louisiana-Monroe to qualify for its sixth consecutive bowl game. This marks the Ragin' Cajuns' seventh appearance in the New Orleans Bowl, officially holding a record of 3-1 with two vacated victories.

On the other hand, it's the first bowl appearance at the FBS level for Jacksonville State after serving only one of the traditional two-year bowl game ban for switching subdivisions. This is undoubtedly a historical moment in the Gamecocks’ history, one they could mark with triumph.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, as if often the case, there will be some players missing due to injury or other reasons. Let’s have a look at the players of both teams who won’t be featuring in the New Orleans Bowl.

Top Louisiana players not playing in the New Orleans Bowl

While the transfer portal has seen the entrance of hundreds of players in its early days of opening, Louisiana hasn't felt much of the heat. The program has only seen two players enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the regular season and they won’t be playing in the bowl game.

The Ragin Cajuns have only had their linebacker Kendre Gant and safety Cejae Caesar enter the transfer portal. Gant was an important member of the defense this season, leading the team in tackles for loss. Caesar also made some notable impact on the team's secondary in 2023.

With both players coming from the defensive side of the team, Louisiana's offense is expected to operate smoothly ahead of the bowl game. However, the defense faces the challenge of finding a replacement for Kendre Gant, who has been crucial to the team all season.

Louisiana players not playing in the New Orleans Bowl

Cejae Ceasar , S (transfer portal)

, S (transfer portal) Kendre’ Gant, LB (transfer portal)

Top Jacksonville State players not playing in the New Orleans Bowl

At a time when virtually all teams in the college football landscape have seen many players enter the transfer portal, Jacksonville State has done a great job in keeping its players to itself. Not a single player from the Gamecocks has announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

In the light of this, the team will have its full roster for the New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana, as they look to begin their bowl history in the FBS on a brilliant note. The Gamecocks ended the regular season on an 8-4 record and will hope to continue the astonishing form.

Jacksonville State players not playing in the New Orleans Bowl

None

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season