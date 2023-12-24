Top Louisville players not playing in Holiday Bowl Game against USC

The 15th-ranked Louisville Cardinals are preparing for the Holiday Bowl, where they square off against the USC Trojans for the first time on Wednesday. However, there will be many players who will not be suiting up for this bowl game.

Whether it be because of preparation for the 2024 NFL draft, injuries that will not be recovered in time for kickoff, officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal or anything else, several players will be absent for the matchup.

Let's look at the Louisville Cardinals roster and determine which players will be inactive for this bowl showdown.

Top Louisville players not playing in the Holiday Bowl

Jawhar Jordan, Running Back

Star running back junior Jawhar Jordan has arguably been the Cardinals' best player. However, according to coach Jeff Brohm, he has been diagnosed with an undisclosed injury and will be seen as a game-time decision.

"I know Jawhar Jordan and Ben Perry got nicked up in the last game and will be game-time decisions for the bowl game, even with this type of rest," Brohm said.

If he is forced to miss this contest, the Cardinals are going to struggle as Jordan has 181 carries for 1,128 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) with 13 rushing touchdowns while adding 21 receptions for 246 yards (11.7 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown.

Jawhar Jordan has played five college football seasons (three with Louisville) and put up incredible numbers. He has 381 rushing attempts for 2,214 yards (5.8 yards per carry) with 18 rushing touchdowns and 39 catches for 476 yards (12.2 yards per reception) with a touchdown reception.

MJ Griffin, Defensive Back

Junior defensive back MJ Griffin has been dealing with a leg injury and will be ruled out for the Holiday Bowl game. He has not appeared in any games throughout the 2023 college football season. In 2022, he had 45 total tackles (23 solo, 22 assisted) with a forced fumble, one pass deflection and a pair of interceptions.

This season is his fifth in college football and the second with the Louisville Cardinals after transferring from the Temple Owls. Throughout his career, he has posted 134 total tackles (87 solo, 47 assisted) with six pass deflections, one sack, two forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

The Cardinals vs. the Trojans Holiday Bowl showdown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

