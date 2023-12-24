Top Miami and Rutgers players not playing in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are ready to square off against one another in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Both teams are missing players ahead of the bowl game. Let's examine their rosters and discuss who will not be active for this matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top Miami players not playing in the Pinstripe Bowl

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver

Junior wide receiver Colbie Young has been the third-best receiving option for the program. However, he will not be suiting up for Miami as he has entered the transfer portal. He has 47 catches for 563 yards (12.0 yards per reception) with five touchdown catches throughout the season.

Young played college football for the last two seasons, each with the Miami Hurricanes. Young has posted 79 receptions for 939 yards (11.9 yards per catch) with 10 touchdown receptions throughout his career.

Frank Ladson Jr., Wide Receiver

Senior wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. has been a solid wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes this season. However, he will not be on the field as he officially entered the transfer portal. Throughout the 2023 season, Ladson had 27 catches for 298 yards (11.0 yards per reception), one touchdown catch and a two-yard rushing attempt.

Frank Ladson has been doing exceptionally well throughout his five-year collegiate career. He played for Clemson from 2019 to 2021 before transferring to Miami before the 2022 season. He has posted 58 receptions for 726 yards (12.5 yards per catch)

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback

Junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke also entered the transfer portal and will be joining the Wisconsin Badgers, which means he will not be active for this bowl game.

Throughout the season, he was the starting quarterback as he has 219 of 333 (65.8 completion percentage) for 2,703 yards with 19 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions as well as 24 carries for 16 yards (0.7 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown.

The signal-caller has played four seasons with the Miami Hurricanes and has been the starting quarterback for the previous three. His career stats include 581 of 912 (63.7 completion percentage) for 7,478 yards with 54 touchdown passes to 23 interceptions. He also ran the ball 108 times for 32 yards (0.3 yards per attempt) with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Top Rutgers players not playing in the Pinstripe Bowl

Tyreem Powell, Linebacker

Junior linebacker Tyreem Powell played well for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights but has not been on the field since Oct. 21 after suffering a hand injury against the Indiana Hoosiers. He put up strong numbers this season regardless, as he has 52 total tackles (25 solo, 27 assisted) with two sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble.

This is his third season in college football, and he has 140 total tackles (70 solo and assisted) with six pass deflections, five sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season