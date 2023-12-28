Top Missouri players who've entered the transfer portal ahead of Cotton Bowl against Ohio State

The ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers are set to play the Cotton Bowl on Friday against the seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Mizzou was one of the unexpected overperformers of the 2023 season, with the Tigers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) coming only behind the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East.

Their great season afforded the Tigers an invitation to one of the New Year's Six bowls.

The first glimpse of greatness from Mizzou came early in the season when it upset the then-No.15 Kansas State Wildcats 30-27 with a last-second field goal. They only fell to the LSU Tigers, who had the eventual Heisman winner at quarterback, and the Georgia Bulldogs, who were the top-ranked team in the nation for most of the year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top Missouri players who have entered the transfer portal

Gabarri Johnson, quarterback

Freshman quarterback Gabarri Johnson has left for the Oregon State Beavers. The player was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class by ESPN, Rivals.com and 247 Sports, although On3 had him as a three-star recruit. With the departure of DJ Uiagalelei, he will probably be vying for the starting position with the Beavers.

Xavier Simmons, linebacker

Redshirt freshman Xavier Simmons was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, ranked as the 36th top linebacker in the nation that year. He is on his way to play for the American Athletic Conference's Charlotte 49ers. He played in only one game for the Tigers, coming in the 2022 season.

EJ Ndoma-Ogar, offensive lineman

Redshirt Junior EJ Ndoma-Ogar will be looking for his third school after things didn't work out for him in Columbia. The four-star prospect transferred to Missouri at the end of 2020 after just one season with the Oklahoma Sooners. He will be leaving Power Five football for the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Missouri players in the transfer portal

Gabarri Johnson- QB

EJ Ndoma-Ogar- OL

Xavier Simmons- LB

Carmycah Glass- LB

Dameon Wilson- LB

Max Whisner- TE

Tyler Hibbler- S

Ma'Kyi Lee-OT

Valen Erickson- OT

Demariyan Houston- WR

Dylan Laible- QB

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season