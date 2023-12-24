Top North Carolina players not playing in the Mayo Bowl against West Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET. However, they will not have their full arsenal of players available for this game for a myriad of reasons.

Let's take a closer look at the top players for North Carolina who will be absent for the bowl game.

Top North Carolina players not playing in the Mayo Bowl

#1. Drake Maye, Quarterback

The most impactful player on either side of the football for the North Carolina Tar Heels is redshirt sophomore Drake Maye. However, he is going to be inactive for this game as he has officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

He is widely regarded as a top-five draft pick in April 2024 and has put up strong numbers this season for the Tar Heels.

Maye has gone 269-of-425 (63.3 completion percentage) for 3,608 yards with 24 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions while also rushing 112 times for 449 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with nine rushing touchdowns.

He has started the last two seasons and played in the previous three for North Carolina. He has gone 618-of-952 (64.9 completion percentage) for 8,018 yards with 63 passing touchdowns to 16 interceptions.

In the running game, Maye has also been a huge factor, with 302 rushing attempts for 1,209 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns.

#2. Don Chapman, Defensive Back

Senior defensive back Don Chapman has been doing well as a strong secondary player. However, he will not play as he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

So far this season, Chapman has been one of their best players on this side of the ball, as he has 60 total tackles (41 solo, 19 assisted) with one sack, two interceptions and a pass deflection.

He has spent each of the previous five seasons with the Tar Heels. He recorded 199 total tackles (139 solo, 60 assisted) with 10 pass deflections, four sacks, three forced fumbles and five interceptions.

#3. Bryson Nesbit, Tight End

The UNC Tar Heels are going to be without junior tight end Bryson Nesbit, as he will be out with a lower-body injury. He has done well, with 41 receptions for 585 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and five touchdown receptions.

Nesbit played all three seasons with North Carolina and has 83 total catches for 1,246 yards (15.0 yards per reception) with 10 touchdown grabs.

