Top Tulane and Virginia Tech players not playing in the Military Bowl

The Military Bowl will be between the Tulane Green Wave and the Virginia Tech Hokies but the players that will be available for this matchup will be interesting. With a bunch of players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, the rosters are going to be interesting to dive into.

Let's take a deeper dive into both programs and discuss which top players will not be taking the field in this bowl game.

Top Virginia Tech players not playing in the Military Bowl

Derrick Canteen, CB

Senior cornerback Derrick Canteen has been playing well throughout his college football career but has officially put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, so he will not be able to play in the Military Bowl.

He has been a significant player for the Tulane Green Wave as he has 42 total tackles (22 solo, 20 assisted) this season with a forced fumble, an interception and five pass deflections.

He has played four seasons of college football as he spent three seasons with the Georgia Southern Eagles before transferring to the Hokies before this season. For his career, he has 159 total tackles (98 solo, 61 assisted) with 25 pass deflections, one sack two forced fumbles and eight interceptions.

Da'Wain Lofton, WR

Junior wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be available for this game for Virginia Tech. He has been relatively quiet this season statistically but has been dealing with injuries. He played four total games and nonet since Oct. 26 against Syracuse. For the season, Lofton has six receptions for 58 yards (9.7 yards per catch) without finding the end zone.

Lofton has spent his first three seasons of college football with the Virginia Tech Hokies and had one season of strong productivity. He has 35 receptions for 410 yards (11.7 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns throughout his collegiate career.

Dae'Quan Wright, TE

Sophomore tight end Dae'Quan Wright has been one of the best pass-catching options for the Hokies this season. He will not be participating in the Military Bowl due to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as well. He was a huge factor in the offense this season as he recorded 28 receptions for 366 yards (13.1 yards per catch) but didn't find the end zone.

Wright has spent his first two seasons with the Virginia Tech Hokies and has put up good numbers despite having zero career touchdowns. He posted 47 catches for 574 yards (12.2 yards per reception).

Top Tulane players not playing in the Military Bowl

DJ Douglas, DB

Junior defensive end DJ Douglas is one of the many players who will not be on the field for the Military Bowl due to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has been a force on the defense this season for the Green Wave as he has 54 total tackles (39 solo, 15 assisted) with three interceptions and a pair of pass deflections.

He started his collegiate career in 2019 with the Alabama Crimson Tide, did not play in 2020 and has been with the Tulane Green Wave ever since. He has recorded 81 total tackles (60 solo, 21 assisted) with three pass deflections and four interceptions throughout four years on the field.

Chris Brazzell II, WR

Freshman wide receiver Chris Brazzwell II has been the program's best receiving option this season. However, he is not going to play in this game as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will be a huge loss for the program. This season, he has posted 44 catches for 711 yards (16.2 yards per reception) with five touchdown receptions.

Brazzell spent each of the last two seasons with the Tulane Green Wave but did not see much action in 2022. In his collegiate career, he has 45 receptions for 722 yards (16.0 yards per catch) with five touchdown receptions.

Michael Pratt, QB

Junior quarterback Michael Pratt has opted out of this game and declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He has been the starting quarterback for the program and played extremely well throughout the season. He finishes 185-of-283 (65.4 completion percentage) for 2,406 yards with 22 touchdowns to five interceptions as well as 98 carries for 286 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns.

He has spent the previous four years with the Green Wave and has been a solid player. Pratt has gone 729-of-1203 (60.6 completion percentage) for 9,603 yards with 90 passing touchdowns to 26 interceptions. On the ground, he has 447 rushing attempts for 1,145 yards (2.6 yards per carry) while running in for 28 touchdowns as well.

