Top Utah State and Georgia State players not playing the Potato Bowl

The Utah State Aggies and the Georgia State Panthers are getting ready to face off on Saturday afternoon in the Potato Bowl.

Going into this game, it's going to be interesting to see which players are not going to be playing.

Top Utah State players not playing in the Potato Bowl

Devin Dye, Safety

Sophomore safety Devin Dye is not going to be available, as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has only played this season but has been a huge force on the defensive side of the field.

This season and his career, he has posted 81 total tackles (37 solo, 44 assisted) with a forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

Cooper Legas, Quarterback

Cooper Legas is expected to miss the game with a shoulder injury and has not played since Nov. 18 against the Boise State Broncos.

The senior quarterback has done decently under center, as he's 138-of-213 (64.8 completion percentage) for 1,815 yards with 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions, also running 68 times for 122 yards (1.8 yards per carry).

He has been with Utah State for three years and has done well. He's 284-of-454 (62.6 completion percentage) for 3,485 yards with 32 touchdown passes to 19 interceptions, adding 184 rushing attempts for 411 yards (2.2 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Top Georgia State players not playing in the Potato Bowl

Bryquice Brown, Cornerback

Senior cornerback Bryquice Brown is one of the many players on the Georgia State Panthers who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He has been playing well throughout the season and has been a strong force on defense, as he has 35 total tackles (25 solo, 10 assisted) with a fumble recovery and an interception

Marcus Carroll, Running Back

Senior running back Marcus Carroll has been doing well and has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He had an incredible 2023 season for the Panthers, with 274 rushing attempts for 1,350 yards (4.9 yards per carry), 13 rushing touchdowns and 23 receptions for 234 yards (10.2 yards per catch).

He has been with Georgia State for the last four seasons and has been a solid player, getting more opportunities each season. He has 451 carries for 2,136 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with 22 rushing touchdowns and 29 receptions for 261 yards (9.0 yards per catch).

Robert Lewis, Wide Receiver

Junior wide receiver Robert Lewis has been the top receiver for Georgia State this season and has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He has been doing well, posting 70 receptions for 877 yards (12.5 yards per catch) with seven touchdown receptions. He has 102 catches for 1,323 yards (13.0 yards per reception) with 14 touchdown receptions and four rushing attempts for 33 yards (8.3 yards per carry).

