“Tracey didn't fart for 12 years damn” - CFB world roasts Deion Sanders for his bizarre dating pet peeve

Deion Sanders is single again following his recent breakup with Tracey Edmonds, whom he has been with for the past 12 years. In a recent appearance on Nightcap Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, he discussed a red flag for him in relationships.

It was an exciting edition of the show that caught a lot of attention within the football world, as the conversation started with a discussion about the New York Jets' 30-0 loss to the Dolphins. However, there was a deviation when Chad Johnson started eating donuts with his mouth open.

Calling Johnson out, Sanders expressed his dislike for people eating with their mouths open and emphasized that "smacking" is something that particularly bothers him, especially when it comes to women. Sharpe quickly spiced the situation up with a hypothetical scenario of Sanders' date smacking, which left Coach Prime stunned.

The scene on the Nightcap Show has caught a lot of attention in the football world, with many roasting the Colorado coach for what he finds annoying in dating and others laughing at the hilarious scenario on the show. Let's examine the reactions of fans to Deion Sanders' dating pet peeve on X.

Deion Sanders’ relationship with Tracey Edmonds

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have ended their long-term relationship after 12 years. The couple began dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in 2019. Despite their lengthy romantic journey, the relationship between the two well-known figures has come to an end.

Many had anticipated a marriage between the two after announcing their engagement in 2019. However, that prospect will not be realized following the call-off of their engagement on Dec. 3. In a joint statement, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds wrote:

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love. ...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together.”

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds initially met at the premiere of a film that Edmonds was producing. During this time, Sanders' second marriage with Pilar Sanders was facing challenges, including legal battles, leading to an impending divorce.

After their initial meeting, the two engaged in a series of discussions to explore the idea of creating a reality television show. These conversations eventually marked the beginning of their romantic relationship, which lasted over a decade.

