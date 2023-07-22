Pictures of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin looking disheveled at the SEC Media Days began circulating on Twitter, and college football fans had a ball with them.

The Twitter users went to town with references to Kiffin's appearance and "The Hangover" movies.

Never one to stay away from controversy, Lane Kiffin was drawn into the NCAA punishment of the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols were handed a five-year probation sentence, an $8 million fine and a limit to their scholarships.

This was due to the actions of former coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was handed a six-year show-cause punishment for his part.

Kiffin referenced the time that he was the University of Southern California coach while they were serving a two-year bowl ban for giving financial benefits to Reggie Bush:

"You know, happy for Coach Heupel. I read where he was ecstatic about the penalties and the $8 million fine. So, that kind of probably tells you about how severe the penalties are in their eyes. I'm happy for them that they don't have to go through what we went through. So, good for them."

Lane Kiffin's extraordinary SEC Media Days appearance

Lane Kiffin is well known for his offhand quips and funny interviews, and he did not disappoint during an eventful time at the SEC Media Days.

From making silly jokes with reporters to going on long rants against both the transfer portal and the effects of NIL on student-athlete's motivations, the Kiffin train had it all.

When a reporter claimed that he was mistaken for Kiffin sometimes, Lane Kiffin had a handy answer: "What's your mom's name? I've got to ask my dad some questions."

On the issue of the transfer portal where Ole Miss has recruited 40 prospects during Kiffin's time, he had some expansive opinions as well.

“It’s created a lot of issues and roster changes,” Kiffin said. “I’m not complaining about it, because we take advantage of free agency. But at the same time, I don’t think that’s really good for college football. These massive overhauls of rosters every year really is not in the best interest of college football."

Kiffin even had time to go on a rant against the effect of NIL money on student-athlete's motivations.

“The No. 1 thing they decide on is money, their salary,” Kiffin said. “I think you guys would have done that when you were 18. You can't fault them.”

Lane Kiffin is never far from social media attention. It seems like this time, he has just landed on the wrong side of it.

