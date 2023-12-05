Tyler Buchner transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Alabama QB ft Notre Dame, Michigan and more

Tyler Buchner will enter the transfer portal, bringing his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide to an end after just one season.

On3 Sports shared the news, which was broke by Pete Nakos, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Alabama QB Tyler Buchner has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a men's lacrosse player, @PeteNakos_ has learned"

Buchner joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class before transferring to Alabama.

He has appeared in 15 games in his collegiate career, making just four starts. Buchner has completed 54.7% of his passes attempts, throwing for 1,010 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has added 479 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 85 carries.

#1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Tyler Buchner spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His decision to transfer away from the program came after the Fighting Irish landed Sam Hartman via the transfer portal.

Hartman is in his sixth and final season of eligibility, leaving Notre Dame in need of a replacement. Buchner is familiar with the system and could return to the program to compete for the starting quarterback job.

#2 Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines will likely lose starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the 2024 NFL Draft.

They recruited Tyler Buchner out of high school and could once again look to land the quarterback to compete for their opening. Joining Michigan would allow Buchner to play for a perennial contender with a strong defense and rushing game.

#3 Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are another program who will lose their starting quarterback to the NFL, as Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix has exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

Adding Tyler Buchner, who they recruited out of high school, would provide them with depth, while he would likely have the opportunity to compete for a starting job.

#4 USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are yet another program who both recruited Tyler Buchner out of high school and will likely lose their starting quarterback to the 2024 NFL Draft. as Caleb Williams is projected to be the top overall pick.

While they have Malachi Nelson, a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, on the roster, reports have suggested that he's not ready. Buchner would bring some experience to the roster.

#5 Alabama Crimson Tide

It's unclear if Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Jalen Milroe will return next season or decalre for the 2024 NFL Draft. If he does not return, Tyler Buchner return to Alabama with his eyes set on claiming the starting job.