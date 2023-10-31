UCLA releases statement in response to Colorado locker room jewelry theft amid reports of Pasadena police department handling investigation procedures

Colorado lost its fourth game of the season to UCLA on Saturday, but something else seems to have taken the spotlight. After the Buffaloes’ 28-16 loss at the Rose Bowl, several players discovered that their jewelry, which had been left in their locker room, had gone missing.

Footage captured after the game, shared by Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media, depicts upset Colorado players and staff engaged in discussions regarding the items taken from their bags. UCLA’s athletic department has filed a report on the missing jewelry to the Pasadena police department.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room," a statement read.

“UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

The Pasadena Police Department has confirmed it’s currently investigating the theft incident. The Rose Bowl, through a spokesman, has also made it known that its personnel are cooperating with the Pasadena police in the ongoing investigation.

Not the first time for Deion Sanders

This incident at the Rose Bowl on Saturday isn’t the first time a team coached by Deion Sanders has had to contend with theft. In February 2021, when he was the coach of Jackson State, he informed reporters that his personal belongings were stolen from the locker room.

Fortunately, with the assistance of one of Sanders’ assistants, the stolen items were eventually recovered. Notably, college football insider Ross Dellenger noted that the belongings of Sanders were not stolen but misplaced after being relocated for safekeeping. Sanders denied this:

“It was stolen but they got it back," Sanders wrote on X at the time. "It was stolen out of my personal bag in my office and my assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No miscommunication my man at all."

Colorado’s season outlook after the UCLA loss

After the loss against the Bruins on Saturday, things don’t seem to be going the way of the Buffaloes anymore. The team has lost four of their last five games and the quest for a winning continues to hit significant doubt.

Nonetheless, the Buffaloes have significantly improved this season under Deion Sanders following a 1-11 season in 2022. It is to be seen if the Buffaloes can relaunch their season against Oregon State in Week 10 and go on to qualify for a bowl game.