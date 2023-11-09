UConn vs. James Madison prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF Season 2023

The UConn Huskies are set to play James Madison Dukes on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.
UConn (1-8) are coming off a 59-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend. The 21st-ranked James Madison (9-0) picked up a 42-14 road win over Georgia State on Saturday.
UConn vs. James Madison: Game Details
Fixture: UConn Huskies (1-8) vs. James Madison Dukes (9-0)
Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium
UConn vs. James Madison: Betting Odds
Spread
UConn +25 (-112)
James Madison -25 (-108)
Moneyline
UConn +1100
James Madison -2100
Total
Over 48 (-108)
Under 48 (-112)
UConn vs. James Madison: Picks
The UConn Huskies have been sub-par this season as quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson has struggled to turn the ball over. Against a stingy Dukes defense, one would expect Roberson to throw over 0.5 interceptions. Roberson has thrown a pick in two of his last three games.
The Huskies have a problem with their defense, which they will have to fix quickly. James Madison have a stellar offense, with quarterback Jordan McCloud expected to throw over 2.5 passing touchdowns in the game. McCloud has gone over 2.5 passing touchdowns in three of his last four games. The Dukes' offense should be able to carve this secondary.
UConn vs. James Madison: Head-to-head
UConn and James Madison have played each other five times, with the Dukes leading the all-time series 4-1. The last time these two schools played was on Oct. 23, 1999, with the Dukes having won the last four meetings.
UConn vs. James Madison: Prediction
The UConn Huskies have been terrible this season, while James Madison have been a bit of a surprise, being undefeated so far.
The Dukes' offense will be way too much for the Huskies' defense, who gave up 59 points to Tennessee last weekend. UConn likely won't score double-digit points, and the Dukes should cruise to a blowout win to cover the spread.
Prediction: James Madison wins by 27+ points.
