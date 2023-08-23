UNC coach bashes ACC for inviting 2 Pac-12 teams to the conference: "I want Cal and Stanford to die"

The Pac-12 and ACC have been on opposite ends of conference realignment. The Pac-12 has been decimated, with eight of its 12 schools announcing plans to leave the conference ahead of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Coast Conference remains the only Power Five conference that has not added or lost any programs due to conference realignment.

The ACC, however, has been in talks to add the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal. North Carolina Tar Heels women's soccer coach Anson Dorrance has no interest in watching the two programs join the conference.

Speaking with WRAL, Dorrance said that he is not looking to do the two schools any favors:

"Now, we're exposing the whole country. Not that Stanford and Cal don't have a national recruiting platform. Of course, they do. But if you put those two schools in the ACC, it's going to be so easy for them to recruit nationally, so it will just benefit them in my opinion, not us.

"We've built the best women's soccer conference, and there's no way I want to share the glory of our conference with two schools that do a very good job of recruiting against us. So, basically, I want Cal and Stanford to die on the vine.

"I look forward to seeing Stanford, which is a very difficult school to recruit against, I would look forward to them having it be so difficult for them to recruit the elite soccer player and then we would be in a position to obviously gain those kids and put the ACC in an even stronger position."

North Carolina Tar Heels among schools that voted against ACC expansion

The ACC recently held a vote regarding the additions of the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, they were one vote short of approving the two programs, with the North Carolina Tar Heels among the schools that voted no.

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI." McMurphy tweeted. "W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

While the future of the Bears and Cardinal is still up in the air, the possibility of them joining the ACC remains. It is unclear, however, if the Pac-12 will be able to expand and retain the two schools.