Urban Meyer reveals the secrets behind USC QB Caleb Williams’ success and what makes him special

Former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer is known for his insightful analysis of college football and the accurate sources he has cultivated in the industry over the years.

The former coach recently made a startling claim about USC's Caleb Williams on an episode of "Urban's Playbook", saying:

"I had a 30-minute call with Kliff Kingsbury and he coached in the NFL, he coached Patrick Mahomes and now Caleb Williams. He said two things that made me step back. Number one is, Caleb Williams is much further ahead than Patrick Mahomes! Think about that for a moment, because Patrick Mahomes was a baseball player and Caleb has been doing this his entire life."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Meyer further revealed details about his conversation with Kingsbury on what makes Caleb Williams so special:

"What makes him that special? Number one, leadership and toughness. Leadership, everybody loves this guy, why? Because he treats the fifth-string athletes like he does the five-star athletes. Everybody wants to play for the guy."

"Number two, the second part of that is toughness, I think it's the most undervalued part of playing as quarterback. People appreciate toughness from a quarterback."

Expand Tweet

Urban Meyer leading the Caleb Williams hype train

The outspoken former coach Urban Meyer has long been on the Caleb Williams hype train and even before the season began, he backed Williams to become the only player to ever win consecutive Heismans since Archie Griffin in 1973 and 1974.

“Archie is a great friend of mine,” Meyer said. “I think he’s in jeopardy every year. Heisman Trophy winners? There’s no seniors anymore. Seniors don’t win Heismans because seniors are gone. There’s not many seniors in power football anymore because they leave early for the draft."

"We had a sophomore win it in Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel won it as a freshman,” said Meyer. “[Williams] is really good so, yes, he’s in jeopardy of losing it.”

In the latest episode of "Urban's Playbook," Meyer gives Caleb Williams his seal of approval.

“I talked to Kliff Kingsbury and then also Matt Leinart. I’m telling you now, this guy is —you know, I say Marvin Harrison is the best player in college football. I don’t know. I think it’s right there. But this kid, he’s as good as I’ve ever seen,” Meyer added, clarifying: “We’re talking about Caleb Williams.”

If industry insiders like Urban Meyer are convinced that Williams is the real deal who can make history as a two-time Heisman winner, then there must be some substance to the claims.