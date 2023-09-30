USC vs. Colorado: CFB analyst Kirk Herbstreit expects a lopsided game for QB Caleb Williams going against Deion Sanders in Week 5

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit anticipates a lopsided game for USC quarterback Caleb Williams when his team locks horns with Colorado at Folsom Field this weekend.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has notably started the season on a bright note.

According to Herbstreit, this is primarily due to the Trojans’ opportunistic approach to opponent defenses.

He believes Caleb Williams is going to have a superb performance against Colorado's defense, which had a disappointing performance against Oregon's Bo Nix last week.

“You know if Colorado is to compete and hang in this game, I see it being a tough matchup for them. I think Caleb Williams is going to have a monster day against that defense, most quarterbacks have, especially coming off of that Oregon game.”

“Now it’s back home, they got embarrassed last week in Eugene so you know Colorado will be fired up, but man this is a big opportunity.”

Herbstreit believes USC is being overlooked

USC has been in fantastic form since Lincoln Riley took over last season. The team had a brilliant season in 2022 and was in contention for the College Football Playoffs.

However, a disappointing loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game ruled them out of contention.

The Trojans have once again started the season on a brilliant note, winning all five matches so far. However, Herbstreit pointed out that USC might be somewhat overlooked at the moment because other teams in the Pac-12 have been delivering standout performances recently.

“I feel like USC, as good as they are ranked in the top 10, I feel like they’ve still been put on the back burner,” Herbstreit said. “I just don’t think they’re getting a lot of attention. They kind of stepped into obviously a showcase game. Anybody who plays Colorado seems like it’s a showcase game.

Caleb Williams remains in contention for the Heisman Trophy

Following his superb performance so far this season, Caleb Williams remains a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. This could help him achieve the rare feat of winning the trophy twice. Nonetheless, the success of USC in the regular season is crucial to his fate on the honor roll.

Williams won the award in 2021 after his scintillating performance with USC following his transfer from Oklahoma. He has primed himself as the best quarterback in college football and a potential first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if he ends up declaring for it.