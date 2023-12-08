Walter Nolen Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Texas A&M DL feat. Oregon, Michigan and more

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen entered the transfer portal and is one of the top players available.

Nolen played two seasons at Texas A&M and recorded 37 tackles and four sacks last yer. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and is ranked as the top player in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

With plenty of teams set to be interested in Nolen, here are five options for him.

Potential landing spots for Walter Nolen

Here are five options:

#1 Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are atop the list. It has been reported that Walter Nolen is set to take a visit to Oregon.

There's obvious interest on both sides to potentially get a deal done. The Ducks are also set to lose starting defensive tackle Casey Rogers, who is a senior, so Nolen could slide right into a starting role.

#2 Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have reported interest in landing Walter Nolen in the transfer portal.

When Nolen was in high school, the Wolverines were one of the several schools that offered him a scholarship, but he ended up going to Texas A&M instead. Now, Nolen could have the chance to play for one of the top programs in the country and solidify his draft stock.

#3 Tennessee

Walter Nolen had an interest in going to Tennessee when he was in high school, as he took four unofficial visits and an official one during the recruiting process.

Nolen was down to Tennessee and Texas A&M, so perhaps he decides to go to the Volunteers and become an immediate impact player on their defensive line.

#4 Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles are considered a long shot to land Walter Nolen, but ON3 Andy Slater isn't ruling them out.

“They’ve been the best transfer portal team going. They’ve been really good at it. They’ve shown that if you come there after your transfer, you tend to do pretty well. So I’m not ruling that out either.

"So lots going on there. And Walter Nolen is certainly one of the most intriguing guys in the transfer portal. He’s going to have his options.”

#5 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide had offered Walter Nolen a scholarship when he was in high school, and the defensive lineman took two unofficial visits there.

Nolen would be an immediate starter wherever he goes, so it comes down to fit, but playing for the reigning SEC champ is no doubt intriguing.