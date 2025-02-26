Washington returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Jedd Fisch's squad ft. Jonah Coleman

The Washington Huskies had a disappointing season in 2024 after making it to the national championship the year prior. Washington saw head coach Kalen DeBoer leave for Alabama, and several important players went to other schools and the NFL.

Ad

The Huskies hired Jedd Fisch, who led Washington to a 6-7 record and a Sun Bowl loss. Entering 2025, the Huskies are hoping to be much better in their second year in the Big Ten and have several key players returning.

Top 3 Washington players returning in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Jonah Coleman, RB

Washington Huskies starting running back Jonah Coleman will be back in 2025 and will be a focal point of the offense.

Ad

Trending

Coleman followed Fisch to Washington after two years at Arizona. In his first year with the Huskies, he rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns on 193 carries. He also added 177 receiving yards.

Washington will likely be a run-first team in 2025, and Coleman will play a big part in the Huskies offense.

#2, Denzel Boston, WR

Denzel Boston had nine touchdowns last season - Source: Imagn

Denzel Boston will return to Washington in 2025 and will be the team's No. 1 receiver.

Ad

Boston was a big part of the offense in 2024, as he recorded 63 receptions for 834 yards and nine touchdowns. He was the Huskies' No. 2 receiver behind Giles Jackson, but he is out of eligibility.

Boston will enter the 2025 season as the top receiver, and he will need to have an even better season to help the Huskies' passing offense.

#3, Zach Durfee, EDGE

The Huskies defense struggled a ton in 2024, and that's a big reason they couldn't get after the quarterback.

Washington's top two pass rushers, Alphonzo Tuputala and Isaiah Ward, are gone, meaning Zach Durfee is the best returning pass rusher for the Huskies. Durfee recorded 2.5 sacks last season, but he will need to be much better in 2025 if Washington's defense is going to improve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback