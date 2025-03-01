Washington State returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Jimmy Rogers' squad ft. Leo Pulalasi

The Washington State Cougars had a good bounce back season in 2024, winning eight games after only winning five in 2023. However, the team is still undergoing significant changes. Jake Dickert, who coached the team from 2022 to 2024, left the team to take the head coaching job at Wake Forest.

In response, the Cougars hired Jimmy Rogers to be their next head coach. Rogers was previously the head coach of South Dakota State from 2023 to 2024. Fortunately for Rogers, he does not need to worry about continuity issues next season. Most players projected to start next season were on the roster last season.

The offense is more intact than the defense, but both sides of the ball have a lot of returners. These are three of the top returning players for Washington State next season.

Top three players who will return to Washington State in 2025

#1 Leo Pulalasi

Leo Pulalasi is projected to be the starting running back for the Washington State Cougars next season, making him one of the most important returning players on the roster. He will take over from Wayshawn Parker who transferred to the Utah Utes in the offseason.

As a redshirt freshman in a backup role this past season, Pulalasi performed well. He had 65 carries for 302 yards and two TDs. It nearly tripled his yardage from his true freshman season. However, it will be interesting to see how he handles being the primary option for rushing plays in 2025.

#2 Josh Meredith

In 2024, wide receiver Josh Meredith was the third leading receiver on the roster. He had 39 receptions for 472 yards and two TDs. It was his third season with the Cougars but his first with much playing time.

Heading into next season, Josh Meredith will likely be the top receiving option for the Cougars after the departure of wide receivers Kyle Williams and Kris Hutson. Meredith's success will be critical to the success of the Cougars.

#3 Zevi Eckhaus

Last season, QB Josh Mateer was a force for the Cougars. He threw for 3,139 passing yards and had more rushing yards than any running back. However, he will not return after transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners.

QB Zevi Eckhaus will be tasked with taking over the starting role. Eckhaus transferred to Washington State last season after three seasons at Bryant. In a backup role in 2024, he completed 37 of 50 passes for 424 yards and four TDs.

