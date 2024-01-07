WATCH: $100,000,000 worth Damian Lillard surprises Washington Huskies with stunning new gear for CFP National Championship game vs. Michigan

Ahead of the college football national championship game, Damian Lillard has gifted the Washington football team players new gear as a sign of support. The Milwaukee Bucks star hasn't been known as a strong supporter of the Huskies football.

However, the point guard's gesture indicates that he's a big fan of the Pac-12 champion. He notably handed the team a pair of Adidas gear, having been with the apparel brand since 2014. Adidas is also the kit supplier for Washington after signing a massive 10-year deal in 2028.

The Huskies are set to face Michigan at the NRG Stadium in Houston after defeating Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Kalen DeBoer’s team has been impressive this season, maintaining an unbeaten run so far. While they are considered underdogs for the game, Damian Lillard has offered the team the needed support.

Washington coach looking forward to a challenge

Kalen De Boer is anticipating a tough contest when they square up against Michigan in the championship game. The Wolverines are favorites for the encounter following a dominant season but the Huskies coach believes their preparation for the game has been strong.

“We are looking forward to the challenge, looking forward to everything that comes along with the National Championship here in the days ahead, and our preparation, especially with the coaching staff and the game planning is going strong already.”

Washington and Michigan will become conference rivals from 2024 onward as the Huskies transition to the Big Ten next season. Both teams are scheduled to face each other in the conference next season which will be a rematch of the national championship game.

Can Washington claim the national title against Michigan?

Washington is considered the underdog going into the game against Michigan. However, the Huskies have a huge chance of staging an upset for the national title.

Led by Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies boast an offense that has turned up all season. Their triumphs throughout the season are rooted in their strategic offensive approach, presenting a formidable challenge to the resilient Michigan defense in the upcoming encounter.

With an unblemished record of 14 victories this season, Kalen DeBoer’s team's momentum serves as a robust foundation to approach the title game. It positions them for potential success in the quest for a national championship. The program will notably be claiming their first college football national title since 1991.