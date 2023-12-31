WATCH: $30,000,000 worth Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes his pick clear ahead of Rose Bowl showdown in unique video

As the College Football Playoff begins on New Year's Day, everyone is going to be throwing around their predictions for the national champions.

The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts made an interesting selection for the Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Michigan, as you can see below.

Jalen Milroe and Terrion Arnold are partners in creating the "LANK" brand for the Alabama Crimson Tide. LANK (Let All Naysayers Know) is an abbreviation that sums up how the team mentally approached the season thus far. Safe to say it has shown in some former Crimson Tide members as Jalen Hurts is shown wearing the shirt in the video.

How did Jalen Hurts do as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Jalen Hurts spent his first three seasons of college football as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2016-2018. He finished his Roll Tide career going 445-of-707 (62.9 completion percentage) for 5,626 yards with 48 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He rushed 381 times for 1,976 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) with 23 rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts has proven to be a winner throughout his collegiate career as he was part of the 2016 National Championship team as well. He was a driving force of the team too as he won the 2016 Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award for his performance.

Currently, Hurts has a net worth of around $30 million, and carried the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide win the national championship?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have shown the ability to shake off early-season woes and reach this stage. This program is confident after defeating the undefeated national champions Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama faces off against the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines and if they win, they will face the winner of the Washington Huskies vs. Texas Longhorns CFP semifinal game. They have a good chance of doing so based on the experience of this program and coach Nick Saban.