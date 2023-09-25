WATCH: Deion Sanders has heartwarming response to former Oregon WR's 'stomping' complaint

Deion Sanders made a significant impact when his team played in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday despite the game not unfolding in his favor. The matchup at the Autzen Stadium ended in a blowout victory for Oregon, with Colorado suffering a 42-6 defeat on the road.

In what is becoming a college football norm, Deion Sanders made waves ahead of the game. Walking toward the sidelines at the stadium on Saturday, he crossed paths with a former Oregon wide receiver, Keanon Lowe, who had some advice to share.

“Don’t stomp on the O,” Lowe screamed at Sanders. “Don’t stomp on the O. Do not stomp on the O. Don’t stomp on the O, coach.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Coach Prime responded to Lowe in front of the roaring Oregon fans uniquely, leaving many in the crowd puzzled. Sanders walked up to Lowe and initiated a heartfelt embrace with his left arm over Lowe's shoulder as Lowe reciprocated the hug. It was a heartwarming sight to behold ahead of the exciting Pac-12 matchup.

Watch the interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Keanon Lowe knows the power of a hug

In May 2019, Keanon Lowe made the headlines nationwide after he disarmed a student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, with a hug, as shown by surveillance footage. This happened at Parkrose High School, where the former Oregon wide receiver was a coach.

The student entered a classroom at Parkrose High School intending to use the firearm to end his own life, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. However, Lowe's intervention averted the tragedy and gave the boy the love he needed at the moment.

The two were seen sitting on the hallway floor as the police arrived and took the student into custody. Keanon Lowe mentioned to reporters then that they had shared an emotional moment.

“In that time, I felt compassion for him,” Lowe said. “A lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.”

Was Deion Sanders aware of who he hugged?

It remains uncertain whether Deion Sanders was aware of the identity of the person he was hugging. His embrace could have been a gesture of solidarity with Lowe for his heroic actions, or it may have simply been Sanders expressing affection in his own unique manner.

Regardless, the poignant moment in front of the fans passed a significant message from the coach to the college football world. Despite the Buffaloes' disappointing loss to the Ducks on Saturday, Deion Sanders' gesture brought some positivity among fans in Eugene.