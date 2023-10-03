WATCH: LSU player hits Ole Miss fan for on-field wildness after a frustrating 55-49 loss in Week 5

The LSU Tigers were on the end of a humiliating loss to the Ole Miss Rebels during a high-scoring game in Week 5 of college football action.

After the game, the Rebels fans could not help themselves, and they stormed the field, resulting in a Tigers player hitting and shoving one of the Ole Miss fans in a video that went viral.

LSU defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory is the player captured in the video shoving the fan who was screaming profanities about LSU while straying right onto the Tigers player's path.

The Ole Miss Rebels were fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for the invasion by their fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The policy is clear on the parameters that constitute a field invasion:

"Institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area."

A bad night for the LSU defense

The LSU defense went missing Saturday night, allowing 711 yards to the Rebels. Coach Brian Kelly talked about the growing pains that his defense has to go through to reach elite status and why they were so shaky.

“If you look at the games we won last year … clearly, defense won games for us,” Kelly said. “We had a lot of veteran players. … We know where we’re at. We’re playing a combination of 15 freshmen and transfers, and they’re young and inexperienced, and they’ve got to grow, and there’s going to be some growing pains."

Defensive line guru Pete Jenkins was hired out of retirement on Sunday by Kelly as an analyst for the team.

Brian Kelly sent a message to his team while speaking to the media after the game:

“We need to be pissed off about what happened and have some resolve about our circumstance. That’s not a standard of play that’s acceptable. We will see how the guys … I expect them to respond the right way. They have a lot of pride. They play for LSU. They know that is not the standard. I expect them to come back Monday ready to address – and we address as coaches – things we need to do better.”

The field invasion aside, it was a horrible night for No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC), which has to face Missouri (5-0, 1-0) next, and its season could still get worse.