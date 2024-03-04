WATCH: UNLV HC Barry Odom takes a hilarious ride on the infamous "Widowmaker" bull for charity

UNLV coach Barry Odom appears to be enjoying the offseason. Over the weekend, the 2023 MW Coach of the Year rode a bull named "Widowmaker" in front of an arena packed with fans to raise funds for his program.

Odom wore extra protective gear and donned UNLV colors while attempting the stunt, but wasn't able to hold on for too long. Just a few seconds after the bull was let out from the gate, he was tossed off after seemingly taking a horn to his chin.

Although Odom fell awkardly and felt a bit dazed after being thrown off the bull, he swiftly managed to pick himself off the ground. The coach then high-fived some of the helpers in the arena and grabbed the gate for balance before eventually feeling better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here's the video of Odom riding a bull, albeit for a short time, for the Horns and Helmets fundraiser at South Point:

Expand Tweet

Odom later took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to his bull riding video and wrote:

"I was “so” close to making it…Ha!! Much respect for those that step into the rodeo arena, different level mindset!"

Expand Tweet

How did Barry Odom's UNLV fare in the 2023 college football season?

UNLV head coach Barry Odom

Barry Odom had a strong first season with the UNLV Rebels in 2023. He led the team to a 9–5 overall record and 6–2 in the conference.

It was the program's best win total since 1984. The Rebels had a strong start and raced to a 6-1 record, which included a win against SEC opponent Vanderbilt.

Under Odom, UNLV made its first Mountain West Conference Championship Game appearance in program history. Moreover, the Rebels qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

UNLV eventually suffered a 49-36 loss against Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. However, the 2023 season was a big improvement from the previous season, when the Rebels finished with a 5-7 overall record (3-5 in the conference).