"WE STILL COMING" - Deiondra Sanders vests her faith in Colorado and Deion Sanders after a frustrating loss against Oregon in Week 4

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, believes the Colorado Buffaloes will bounce back from the disappointing loss in the Week 4 game against Oregon on Saturday at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, marking their first loss of the season despite a brilliant start.

On her Instagram on Sunday, Deiondra Sanders appreciated everyone who showed up at her watch party in Atlanta for the Saturday game. She further reinstated her belief in the Buffaloes this season, using Deion Sanders' favorite tagline during the offseason.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support and watch the game with me 🖤Even tho we lost WE STILL COMING. I’m so proud of my boys and our BUFFs🦬…….and just like my daddy said, “This is the worst we’re gonna be.” So don’t get too comfortable. 💪🏽 #GoBuffs”

Deion Sanders admits Oregon's superiority in the game

Deion Sanders wasn’t shy to talk about Oregon's dominance in every aspect of the game. In the post-game conference, the Colorado coach noted his team entered the game with the intention of dominating Oregon, but lost the game in Eugene in all areas to their opponent.

"Their coaches did a heck of a job of preparing their team. Obviously, we didn't. That was a really good old-fashioned butt-kicking. We went into the game wanting to dominate several phases. We lost offensively, defensively, as well as special teams. Their fake punt kind of got them rolling and they didn't stop ever since they secured that first down.”

Coach Prime also defended his team after many had concluded that they needed the humbling, saying they aren’t arrogant but confident individuals. The Buffaloes have generated mixed opinions among college football fans this season, with some supporters and detractors.

Will Colorado get over the setback?

Without a doubt, the blowout loss on Saturday comes as a huge setback for Deion Sanders and his Colorado team after their impressive start to the season. However, the team aims to restrategize and get back on their feet ahead of Week 5, leaving no stone unturned.

Nonetheless, the schedule isn't getting easier with the Buffaloes set to face USC in Week 5. The Trojans are widely regarded as the best team in the Pac-12 and they have college football's best quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, leading their offense.

It remains to be seen how Colorado will react to the loss against Oregon in their game against USC. The Buffaloes staged an upset earlier this season against TCU and they will hope to make that happen once again.