Week 7 Heisman watchlist: Top 5 players to watch this week feat. Brock Bowers, Penix Jr., and more

With Week 6 of college football concluding last weekend, it’s time to review our Heisman watchlist ahead of Week 7. Last week was full of exciting matchups across different conferences. The USC Trojans worked extra hard to remain unbeaten, while Deion Sanders’ Colorado compounded Arizona State’s woes with a three-point win on Saturday.

While some top 2023 Heisman Trophy contenders were out of action, observing their team’s bye week, some continued their impressive run in form. As another weekend of college football action approaches, let's look at the top five players from our Heisman watchlist for this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Heisman watchlist: Top 5 players entering CFB Week 7

#5. Brock Bowers (Tight end, Georgia Bulldogs)

Bowers was rated one of the best tight ends in the country in the buildup to the 2023 season. He struggled to be as impactful as expected in the first couple of games for the Bulldogs this season.

However, Bowers has gathered momentum and has now played three consecutive games with at least 100 yards. He has more receiving yards this season than any tight end in college football, with 545 yards. Watch out for Bowers against Vanderbilt this weekend as the Georgia star makes our Heisman watchlist.

#4. Michael Penix Jr. (Quarterback, Washington Huskies)

Penix is not a surprising addition to our Heisman watchlist. The senior quarterback has led the Huskies to five consecutive victories this season. We didn’t see him in action last weekend, as the Huskies had their bye week.

However, he returns to action this weekend against the Oregon Ducks, another team with an unbeaten run. Penix will be coming up against another Heisman Trophy hopeful, Bo Nix.

#3. Bo Nix (Quarterback, Oregon Ducks)

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks also had their bye week in Week 6 and will return to action this week. Nix has thrown for 1,459 yards and 15 touchdowns this season as the Ducks are on a five-match winning streak.

The veteran quarterback will be up against fellow senior Michael Penix, and the two will play a dominant role in seeing either of their teams win or lose. It is a matchup that mustn’t be missed.

#2. Jayden Daniels (Quarterback, LSU Tigers)

Daniels led LSU to a late comeback on Saturday against Missouri, coming from 22-7 down to clinch a 49-39 victory. The quarterback completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

In addition, he rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading the Tigers to an exhilarating victory. LSU has struggled to find consistency and will need Daniels at his best when the team faces Auburn this week.

#1. Caleb Williams (Quarterback, USC Trojans)

Our Heisman watchlist would be incomplete without the current holder of the trophy, USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is well on his way to claiming a second Heisman Trophy with his current form, having thrown for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He has led the Trojans to six wins in six games this season, adding 124 rushing yards for six touchdowns. Williams is a must-watch in Week 7 as he leads USC to face Notre Dame.