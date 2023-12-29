What channel is the Memphis vs Iowa State game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl game

This year's Liberty Bowl will be a rematch of sorts as Memphis takes on Iowa State. Memphis currently has the luxury of hosting the game in their stadium, but even then, they're hosting Big 12 contender Iowa State who beat them five years ago in the same Bowl.

Safe to say, Memphis went a little under the radar despite their relatively successful regular season. Their three losses came against ranked opponents (Missouri, Tulane, and SMU), and kept it close in each of those contests.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield's guidance was critical to helping the team navigate the rest of their schedule and now, the Tigers are aiming for their first Big 12 triumph since dismantling Kansas in 2016.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On the other hand, Iowa State had a remarkable campaign on its own. While they faced a rough start in non-conference play with losses to Iowa and Ohio, the team rebounded impressively by beating tough opponents in Oklahoma State and Kansas State. This led to their sixth winning season in seven years- a feat not replicated since the 1920s.

Each team will get a deeper look further down this post. But that said, this year's Liberty Bowl is set--and it needs a winner.

What Channel is the Liberty Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Memphis vs Iowa State will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently.

Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Besides this, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 Liberty Bowl live on ESPN. One of the older Bowl games in existence, it has been played almost every single year since 1959, with the exception of the year 2008 when it was skipped. The lineup of teams that have played the Liberty Bowl is full of familiar names, which includes both Iowa State and Memphis.

Interestingly, these two teams have never met each other in the Liberty Bowl, so this matchup is a first in the game's storied past. Including this year's stint, the Cyclones are tied for the third-most Liberty Bowl appearances with four. Memphis, on the other hand, is here for the second time in program history.

What time is the Memphis vs Iowa State Liberty Bowl Game?

Date: The Liberty Bowl game featuring Memphis vs Iowa State is scheduled for December 29.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Liberty Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET. It's at the right time of day, so fans don't have to worry about having to stay up late to finish the game.

What to expect in the Liberty Bowl Game?

Memphis has always been known for offensive firepower, and this year was no different. 2023 marks the fourth occasion since 2017 that the Tigers have had top 10 scoring offense, ranking seventh by averaging a blistering 39.7 points per game. So fans should expect them to once again light up the scoreboard here, especially against Iowa State's potentially overmatched defense.

But while their overall defense could be lacking, Iowa State is relatively stronger at defending their airspace. They've held opponents to under 200 yards passing in five games; not to mention, they've intercepted 16 passes. This is the fourth most interceptions among all defenses this season--and that's nothing for Memphis to scoff at (via Sports Illustrated).

So basically, what's going to happen here is simple: it will be Memphis' high-octane offense against Iowa State's defense. The game is going to be a battle of wits.

Who will be the Starting QB for Memphis in the Liberty Bowl?

Quarterback Seth Henigan will start in the middle once more, after posting a career-high completion rate of 66.5% with an insane statline of over 3,500 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. He can also be a good rusher when he needs to, tallying 247 yards on 88 carries with four TDs. Lastly, he has never been sacked as much as he used to be, so that's something to ponder for Iowa State's defense.

Who will be the Starting QB for Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl?

Rocco Becht is the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year for a reason. His elite statline for the year was more than enough to give him that plum, but that's underscoring just how good of a season he had.

Notably, he established school freshman records by throwing 20 touchdown passes and accumulating 2,674 passing yards, surpassing the previous marks held by Brock Purdy, who currently plays in the NFL with San Francisco (via AP News).

It is safe to say that Becht will have no trouble stuffing the stat sheet once more come game day.

Memphis 2023 schedule before facing Iowa State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 B-CU 56-14 SEPT 10 ARKANSAS STATE 37-3 SEPT 15 NAVY 28-24 SEPT 24 MISSOURI 27-34 OCT 1 BOISE STATE 35-32 OCT 14 TULANE 21-31 OCT 22 UAB 45-21 OCT 29 NORTH TEXAS 45-42 NOV 5 SOUTH FLORIDA 59-50 NOV 12 CHARLOTTE 44-38 NOV 19 SMU 34-38 NOV 25 TEMPLE 45-21

Iowa State 2023 schedule before facing Memphis

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 NORTHERN IOWA 30-9 SEPT 10 IOWA 20-13 SEPT 17 OHIO 7-10 SEPT 24 OKLAHOMA STATE 34-27 OCT 1 OKLAHOMA 20-50 OCT 8 TCU 27-14 OCT 15 CINCINNATI 30-10 OCT 29 BAYLOR 30-18 NOV 5 KANSAS 21-28 NOV 12 BYU 45-13 NOV 19 TEXAS 16-26 NOV 26 KANSAS STATE 42-35

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season