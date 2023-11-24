What channel is the Ohio State vs Michigan game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

Thanksgiving Week is now bringing what could be the most hotly anticipated college football clash of the year: the 2023 edition of The Game, featuring Ohio State vs. Michigan. These two CFB titans will once again lock horns to see who truly is the best--one team will remain undefeated, while another will get its first and most glaring black eye of the season.

Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are undefeated through 11 games, and something's got to give. The closest anyone's ever gotten to beating OSU was Penn State, who "only" lost by eight. Granted, they never led in that game but they were still at least one possession away. After that game, Ohio State returned to just beating teams without batting an eye.

As for Michigan, Maryland was the closest anyone's gotten to them (31-24). But the story of their season is more or less similar to Ohio State's. Almost every other team they've come across was beaten handily and without any doubt. Now, they're hosting the Buckeyes at home and are actually favored to win over OSU for the first time in five years (via ESPN).

Who's going to win this 2023 edition of The Game? Is it going to be another legendary contest for the books?

What channel is the Ohio State vs Michigan game on?

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo TV

FOX will be the broadcast network to air the Ohio State vs Michigan college football game. If for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Ohio State vs Michigan start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 12 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Ohio State vs Michigan college football matchup is 12 PM E.T.

Ohio State quarterback situation

Ohio State QB1 Kyle McCord has waited years to be ready for his own stint in The Game. He watched former Buckeye C.J. Stroud try his best to keep things close with the Wolverines last time out, even though his team lost. And now, it's his time.

McCord heads into this heated rivalry game as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten--perhaps in the entire nation. He is 8th in terms of QBR, having passed for 2,899 yards on the year and 3,505 yards for his entire career in Columbus. But he will be tested against Michigan's consistent top-20 defense, who never even allows opponents to score above 9 PPG on average.

Michigan quarterback situation

After being hailed by his coach as the best quarterback in the nation, J.J. McCarthy now has the chance to prove that statement right.

One could argue that there are better QBs than McCarthy. But his stats for the year are nothing short of spectacular--and Michigan is reaping all the benefits. He is second in terms of overall QBR (only LSU's Jayden Daniels is better). But one could also say that he's regressed a bit during the Wolverines' past few games.

The Game could be his absolute best shot at major redemption after having quite a few stinkers.