What channel is the Oregon State vs Notre Dame game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game

This matchup is almost two decades in the making, so it's sure to be an interesting one. A long-awaited clash between Notre Dame vs Oregon State will headline the 2023 Sun Bowl. This matchup is rife with changes and intriguing changes as well.

Both the Fighting Irish and the Beavers will be featuring new quarterbacks (more on them later), a new offensive coordinator for Notre Dame. Oregon State have got a new head coach and is due to shift conferences soon once realignment is formalized this summer.

There's simply way too much to be said for this Notre Dame vs Oregon State matchup in a single intro. So let's get the ball rolling for the 2023 Sun Bowl. Who's coming out on top?

What Channel is the Sun Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Notre Dame vs Oregon State will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 Sun Bowl live on CBS. As one of the more established Bowls out there, the Sun Bowl's beginnings trace way back to the original event in 1935. But back then, it was played between high school teams. It wouldn't be until the year after, in 1936, that it would be played by college teams. And that has clearly stuck until today.

Some of the teams that played the earliest iterations of the Sun Bowl are no more. By the late 30s, it would start becoming what is known now with well-known college teams participating. Texas Tech holds the record for the most Sun Bowl appearances with nine, followed by UTEP (8) and Arizona State (7). Oregon State wouldn't make its debut until 2006, and Notre Dame wouldn't play until 2010.

All in all, this would be the Beavs' 20th Bowl appearance all time. The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, are here for the 42nd time overall.

What time is the Oregon State vs Notre Dame Sun Bowl Game?

Date: The Sun Bowl game featuring Oregon State vs Notre Dame is scheduled for December 29.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. ET. It's just the right time of day, so fans don't have to worry about having to stay up late to finish the game. So go and have at it--it should be an exciting matchup!

What to expect in the Sun Bowl Game?

Coming into this game, Notre Dame finds itself in a situation ripe with potential advantages against the Oregon State defense, and that's despite them missing a few of their key offensive players.

The only problem for the Fighting Irish, though, is the untested nature of the new starters at tackle and quarterback (more on the QB later). But pundits do surmise that the issues with young starters will only likely contribute to a lower-scoring game. Aside from that, Notre Dame can also use its solid ground game against the Beavers exists--if Oregon State's rushing defense couldn't figure things out.

The thing is, running against the Beavs has been ill-advised all year. They are among the best at preventing the ground game, ranking 11th in opponent rushes/game, 14th in opponent rush yards/game, and an elite 8th in opponent rush play percentage. It's more or less a pick-your-poison game for the Fighting Irish on the offensive end--especially without elite passing at their disposal.

Who will be the Starting QB for Oregon State in the Sun Bowl?

DJ Uiagalelei has once again entered the transfer portal and will make way for backup Ben Gulbranson. The redshirt sophomore played in a total of eight games this year, displaying proficiency by completing over 62% of his throws and notching nine total touchdowns.

Who will be the Starting QB for Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl?

With Sam Hartman out, Steve Angeli assumes the starting quarterback role. He has tallied this split for the year so far: 272 pass yards on 19-25 attempts for an excellent 76.0 CMP%. He's also had four TDs and one interception in six total games played. He's not as green as one might assume for a backup, but he will definitely be going up against tough competition.

Oregon State 2023 schedule before facing Notre Dame

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 4 SAN JOSE STATE 42-17 SEPT 10 UC DAVIS 55-7 SEPT 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 26-9 SEPT 24 WASHINGTON STATE 35-38 SEPT 30 UTAH 21-7 OCT 8 CAL 52-40 OCT 15 UCLA 36-24 OCT 29 ARIZONA 24-27 NOV 5 COLORADO 26-19 NOV 12 STANFORD 62-17 NOV 19 WASHINGTON 20-22 NOV 25 OREGON 7-31

Notre Dame 2023 schedule before facing Oregon State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT AUG 27 NAVY 42-3 SEPT 3 TN STATE 56-3 SEPT 10 NC STATE 45-24 SEPT 17 CENTRAL MICHIGAN 41-17 SEPT 24 OHIO STATE 14-17 OCT 1 DUKE 21-14 OCT 8 LOUISVILLE 20-33 OCT 15 USC 48-20 OCT 29 PITT 58-7 NOV 5 CLEMSON 23-31 NOV 19 WAKE FOREST 45-7 NOV 26 STANFORD 56-23

