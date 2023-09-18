"What a f**king joke", "More Deion glazing" - Fans react to Week 4's AP Top 25 Poll shakeup involving Colorado and WSU

Colorado remained a Top 25 team in the latest AP rankings following a victory over in-state rival Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday. The Buffaloes, however, dropped a place from the last ranking, moving from No. 18 to No. 19 ahead of the Week 4 game against Oregon.

On the other hand, Washington State moved two places up to No. 21 in the ranking after recording a win in its Week 3 game against Northern Colorado. The Cougars have started their season on an impressive 3-0 record despite the uncertainty around their future after Pac-12’s implosion.

As usual, the ranking has generated a bit of controversy, with some fans feeling Washington State deserves to rank ahead of Colorado. They believe the Buffaloes have ranked higher due to the influence of their head coach, Deion Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

CFB fans on Reddit shared their thoughts on Week 4 rankings.

"Every voter putting Colorado above WSU should immediately lose their vote. What a f**king joke," Redditor 'u/avboden' wrote.

Check out some more reactions:

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Colorado and WSU are unlikely candidates

Colorado and Washington State have been unlikely candidates in the AP rankings, considering they were not included in the preseason poll. However, their stunning start to the 2023 college football season has elevated them, and they will hope to hang on.

The Buffaloes have been the season's biggest surprise after winning all three games under Deion Sanders. The team ended the 2022 season with an abysmal 1-11 record, so Coach Prime executed a roster overhaul after taking over.

Washington State, on the other hand, began its resurgence in Jake Dickert's first full season with a 7-6 and an appearance in the LA Bowl. The school had hoped for more success this season, and the Cougars look like they are on the right track after a winning start.

Other notable movement on the latest ranking

While Georgia and Michigan maintain the top 2 spots as they've done since the preseason poll, a couple of changes have undergone in the ranking after the recent release.

Texas is now No. 3, moving one place in the ranking. The Longhorns notably advanced seven spots last week after defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Oregon also moved three places up to No. 10 after its dominant win over Hawaii in Eugene on Saturday.

Tennessee had the biggest drop in the latest ranking, with the Volunteers falling 12 spots to No. 23 after losing to Florida again at the Swamp. Alabama also dropped three places to rank No. 13 despite the Crimson Tide recording a win against South Florida on Saturday.