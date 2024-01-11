What is the Irrelevant Bowl? Exploring the idea and feasibility of a consolation game for CFB’s 2 weakest teams

College football bowl games are typically designed to reward teams with good seasons, but the Irrelevant Bowl is out to change that. The least-esteemed teams could share a piece of the spotlight in the 2024 season by participating in bowl games.

To secure qualification for a bowl game in college football, a team is expected to win six games with a .500 winning percentage, although there are exceptions if there aren't enough bowl-eligible teams. In a constantly changing college football landscape, that might not be necessary in the 2024 season if a new proposal in the pipeline becomes successful.

What is the Irrelevant Bbowl?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Boxing and MMA Promoter Roy Englebrecht announced on Wednesday his intention to create the Irrelevant Bowl. This is a planned postseason bowl matchup featuring the two worst teams in the college football landscape at the conclusion of the regular season.

“No polls, no rankings, no controversy, just two winless or near winless teams looking for redemption and one elusive win,” Englebrecht said in an official statement.

“Knowing that the NCAA has become more flexible with the number of team’s wins to qualify for a bowl, I will petition the NCAA asking them to grant a waiver in 2024 so that two teams would be eligible to play in the inaugural Irrelevant Bowl.”

The Irrelevant Bowl is not planned to have a fixed host city and venue like many other bowl games in college football. Instead, cities will submit bids within the first quarter of the year to host the bowl game. The chosen host city would keep all event revenue, encompassing ticket sales, concessions and parking fees.

Irrelevant Bowl won’t get a waiver from NCAA

While Englebrecht appeared committed to bringing the matchup to live, sources have told college football insider Brett McMurphy that there is "no chance" the NCAA would issue the necessary waiver to allow the proposed bowl game.

“'A conference or team is not going to mock itself for going 1-11 or 2-10,' a source said. ... 'If there was any way to bet on this, I would bet against it. I don't see anyone standing up for this,'" McMurphy reported.

The college football world has proven to be unpredictable over the years and this could also be the case regarding Englebrecht's weird proposal. It remains to be seen if the unique bowl matchup has a future ahead of the 2024 season.