"What a joke" - CFB world trolls LSU QB Jayden Daniels as he wins 2023 AP CFB Player of the Year

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the 2023 Associated Press College Football Player of the Year. This development might offer a preview of the Heisman Trophy voting to college football fans. Daniels became the fifth winner of the award from LSU.

Daniels secured 35 of the 51 first-place votes and a total of 130 points from the 63 voters. He had a significant lead over Michael Penix Jr., who claimed second place with 15 first-place votes and 97 points. Bo Nix finished third in the voting, while Marvin Harrison Jr. took fourth place.

The outcome of the voting, done by the AP Top 25 Poll voters, hasn't gone well with a lot of college football fans. Many believe Jayden Daniels is not the most deserving player for the award, which was won by Caleb Williams last season. Let's take a look at the reactions online.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Jayden Daniels now the Heisman Trophy favorite?

After winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the AP College Football Player of the Year, Jayden Daniels is now considered the favorite for the Heisman Trophy in many quarters. The LSU quarterback has leapfrogged Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. in the projection for the award.

The 2023 college football season has been marked by significant progress for Daniels, as he achieved career highs across various metrics. He set personal records in passing yards (3,812), completion percentage (72.2), passing touchdowns (40) and rushing yards (1,134).

His outstanding performance for the Tigers this season has elevated him as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy despite the team's three regular-season losses. It is to be seen if the voters will deem him worthy of the honor.

Could LSU's three losses count against Jayden Daniels?

Throughout the history of the coveted award, there have been only 14 Heisman Trophy winners from teams that suffered three or more losses in the regular season. Among them, 11 were part of teams with three losses, Louisville's Lamar Jackson being the most recent in 2016.

Going further into details, two players, Chicago's Jay Berwanger in 1935 and Oklahoma's Steve Owens in 1969, played for programs that lost four regular season games. The most amazing win was Paul Hornung with Notre Dame in 1956, winning the award with an awful 2-8 record.

This suggests LSU's three losses in the regular season might not have much effect on Jayden Daniels' Heisman chances. He will become the 12th winner from teams with three losses if he eventually claims the award, which suggests nothing unusual in its history.