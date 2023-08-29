What are the possible alternatives for Oregon State and Washington State if Stanford and Cal find their way to ACC this week?

The Pac-12 is likely to be reduced to just Oregon State and Washington State soon. Over the past year or so, the Pac-12 has seen eight of its 12 schools leave for different conferences, and now all signs point to Stanford and Cal joining the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

If Stanford and Cal do end up joining the ACC, the future of OSU and WSU becomes uncertain. Given that both schools are loyal to the Pac-12, one plan is to simply ride it out with the conference and see what commissioner George Kliavkoff can do. Perhaps, Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 will add more schools and salvage the conference.

Yet, many reporters believe the Pac-12 is done, and if that is the case, there are still a few options for OSU and WSU.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What are the options for OSU and WSU?

If the Pac-12 ceases to exist, Oregon State and Washington State will likely form a package deal to try and remain in the same conference.

According to reports, the schools won't decide on their future until Labor Day at the earliest. As of right now, it appears the schools only have two options left, which are to join the American Athletic Conference or the Mountain West Conference.

The Pac-12 has reportedly been in talks to merge with either the American Athletic Conference (AAC) or the Mountain West Conference (MWC), so just joining one of those conferences makes the most sense for OSU and WSU.

Currently, it has been reported that the MWC has already met with OSU and WSU. The Cougars confirmed the report. The AAC, meanwhile, has publicly expressed its desire to add both schools.

On paper, OSU and WSU joining the MWC does make the most sense. It would allow both schools to continue playing football on the West Coast. Moreover, the MWC media rights deal is more lucrative than the AAC.

However, neither conference is a Power 5 conference, which would be disappointing for OSU and WSU fans.

Poll : Do you think OSU and WSU will join the MWC? Yes No 0 votes