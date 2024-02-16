"What’s the point of having a governing body?": CFB fans question Oregon House's bold move to stop NCAA from punishing schools, athletes with NIL bill

The Oregon House made a major move in the realm of college sports on Thursday by passing a crucial bill with a vote of 50-4. The bill aims to tackle the complex issue of name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights for college athletes.

Specifically, “House Bill 4119” seeks to amend the state’s existing law to prevent the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as well as conferences and other athletics governing bodies, from penalizing athletes or educational institutions due to actual or alleged violations of NIL rules.

The bill would protect athletes and schools from NCAA sanctions over NIL deals. The bill has sparked debate among CFB fans on social media, who wonder if Oregon is challenging the NCAA's authority.

“Ugggghh. What’s the point of having a governing body?” a fan wrote.

“Sounds like the only thing that remains banned by Oregon law is pay-for-performance,” one commented.

“Get ready! In a few years(meaning probably 10+) the federal government will be involved with every single sport. Just like they have their grimy fingers in everything else,” another wrote.

“99.9% of these new laws and ruling are just legislatures and judges trying to score political points by ruling/fuc**ng over an organization most Americans have a poor opinion of,” another commented.

“But what if the NIL activity breaks your own state laws? *looks at Tennessee*,” one wrote.

“The federal government is already involved in every sport, and has been for decades,” a fan wrote.

“NCAA who? Lmfao,” another commented.

“Tennessee’s AG to Oregon: u up?”, a fan wrote.

What freedoms would college athletes have under this Oregon bill?

Under this bill, college athletes in Oregon would have the freedom to benefit from their own NIL, whether through endorsements, sponsorships, or other commercial opportunities.

The bill, sponsored by Reps. John Lively (D-Springfield) and Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River), states that NIL remuneration cannot be based on how well athletes perform, but payers can require athletes to attend a specific school.

Furthermore, the bill grants college and university employees in the state immunity from liability related to NIL matters.

