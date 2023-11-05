Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin worked together for three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before the latter took up a head coaching job with the Florida Atlantic in 2017. However, the two continue to share a close and unique bond

While Saban has retained his head coaching position at Alabama since 2007, Kiffin took over as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels in 2020.

Prior to this season's Week 4 clash between Ole Miss and Crimson Tide in September, Kiffin aimed a cheeky dig at Saban, hinting that his dynasty at Alabama was coming to an end. The Rebels head coach used Taylor Swift's “Castles Crumbling” song as a reference to throw shade at the 72-year-old.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Kiffin reposted a video of Swift performing her song "Castles Crumbling" and used emojis that potentially implied Alabama's downfall. Fans were also quick to point out the lyrics at the start of the song that go:

“Once, I had an empire in a golden age / I was held up so high, I used to be great / They used to cheer when they saw my face / Now, I fear I have fallen from grace / And I feel like my castle's crumbling down / And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground.”

Kiffin's attempt to mock Saban ahead of their crucial Week 4 battle failed, as Alabama went on to upset Ole Miss 24-10, handing them their first loss of the season.

Nick Saban's CFB coaching career and stats

Nick Saban has a fabulous coaching record at the collegiate level and is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. At the time of writing, the veteran head coach holds a 290-70-1 record.

Saban has won seven national championships. Six of those championships have come with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Moreover, he won his first national championship with the LSU Tigers in 2003.

Saban has also won 10 SEC championships, 11 SEC Western Division championships, and one MAC championship. He has also been named SEC Coach of the Year five times and AP College Football Coach of the Year twice.